The Upheaval has spread a sickness throughout Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, leaving regular people weak and weary in their beds. When Link arrives in Kakariko Village, the Gloom-borne Illness quest sees him help a sick grandma with a porridge cure to ease the burden on her grandaughters, the shopkeeping sisters Claree and Lasli.

With her grandmother sick at home, Claree has had no choice but to raise the prices in her store astronomically. But if Link can nurse the old lady back to health with some tasty porridge, then the goods can be purchased for a reasonable price again.

How to start the Gloom-borne Illness quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Link most likely learns about the sick grandma from Claree in the clothes shop in the middle of Kakariko Village. But to begin the quest, leave the shop and head east up the hill. Here you will find Lasli by a flaming pot.

Speak to her and she will officially start the quest, explaining how her grandmother is sick in bed after being exposed to the gloom, and that the only food she can eat is porridge.

How to make a porridge cure for the Kakariko Village grandma

To make the porridge cure, Lasli gives Link a few clues. She says the porridge is made of hylian rice, fresh milk and wild greens.

To get hylian rice and fresh milk, you need to track down a nearby merchant. To find them, leave Kakariko village by the western road and follow it back towards the middle of the map.

Nearby merchants sell the fresh milk and hylian rice you need!

As you wind down the road you should see a horse-drawn wagon.

Speak to the merchant and you can purchase hylian rice and fresh milk for 12 rupees each, combining for a grand total of 24 rupees.

Where to find wild greens for the grandma’s porridge

The “wild greens” part of the porridge refers to a sundelion. This is a special plant that grows on sky islands which has gloom-resistant properties and can be cooked into food to restore cracked hearts.

If you don’t have any in your inventory, make your way into the air via a skyview tower and collect at least one.

With all of the ingredients, a convenient place to return to cook the porridge is the pot right next to Lasli.

Combine the hylian rice, fresh milk and sundelion inside the pot and you will receive “sunny veggie porridge”.

Now speak to Lasli and she will detect the gentle aroma of the porridge in your inventory. Give the dish a try and a short cutscene will play.

As a reward you get a more advanced porridge dish, as well as the ability to buy the unique outfits at the clothing store for a reasonable price!