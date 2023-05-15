Kakariko Village is a returning location in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom , only now it’s full of tourists!

It can be tough to find, nestled in a valley in West Necluda, so here’s where to look!

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Kakariko Village location

In Tears of the Kingdom, Kakariko Village is located between West Necluda and the Lanayru Wetlands:

Kakariko Village is well worth a visit during your adventure!

The nearest fast travel point is Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower, which can be tricky to unlock itself. On the map, look for a dark green circle of trees south of the Lanayru Wetlands. This is the northeast corner of Kakariko Village, known as East Hill.

What’s in Kakariko Village?

After starting out life as a small settlement, Kakariko Village is brimming with life in Tears of the Kingdom.

Thanks to the emergence of the magnificent Ring Ruins on the northern edge of the valley, it’s become a hub of archeological activity. Not only can you explore the Ring Ruins for yourself, but you can also visit the Zonai Survey Team Base too.

Following the similar theme, you can also find a Device Dispenser on the southern edge of the Village.

You can also find more regular amenities like a shop and inn.

Kakariko Village also has a couple of unique shops too, both of which are locked behind Side Adventures.

There’s a clothing shop which sells stealth boosting and glow-in-the-dark outfits if you can find a cure for the owner’s sick grandmother.

While there’s also a food store which stocks rare food items if you can resolve an argument and get its shelves restocked.

The key distinguishing feature of Kakariko Village is its Side Adventures. There are a huge number of different ones all squeezed into a small area, so this is a great place to go if you’re looking for lots of activities to sink your teeth into.

If you’re looking for something darker though, you can also access the underground via the East Hill Chasm nearby.