Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Glide armor locations

The The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Glide Armor set is essential even if you don’t plan on spending a lot of time skydiving.

The full set removes impact damage, which is as useful for diving to the ground as it is if you accidentally fall off a ledge.

A Steward Construct rewards you with each piece for completing a skydiving trial within a certain amount of time, though it’s easy to miss the islands where these trials take place.

Tears of the Kingdom Glide Armor

Glide Armor chest piece location

The Glide Armor chest piece challenge takes place on Courage Isle, which is on the western edge of the Central Hyrule Archipelago. The easiest way to get there is by firing yourself into the air from the Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower. Turn southwest, and glide until you reach the island above the big spiral.

You’ll have to complete the challenge for free first. Touch the Zonai hand symbol, and dive through the rings on your way down. Land in the pool, activate the shrine nearby, and then speak with the Construct.

Fork over the requisite one Zonai Charge, and they’ll transport you back to the challenge start point. You need to complete the challenge in under 30 seconds. It’s a fairly generous time requirement and one that you can meet without diving until the final stretch.

The Construct will make a snide comment about how slow you were unless you finish in under 25 seconds, but they still give you the Glide Armor chest piece. You can redo the challenge for another Zonai Charge, and if you complete it in under 25 seconds, you get a Large Zonai Charge.

Glide Armor head piece location

The Glide Armor head piece is on Valor Island, in Southern Lanayru Sky, which despite the name, is only accessible from the East Necluda Skyview Tower (the one near Hateno Village). Glide northeast, and use a stamina-replenishing meal if you need to.

There’s a shrine on this island as well. Don’t forget to activate it.

The routine is the same again here. Complete a practice run of the trial, land in the pool, and chat with the Steward. Give them a Zonai Charge to start the trial, and complete it in under 30 seconds to get your armor.

Glide Armor leg piece location

The leg piece is on Bravery Island, which is at the northern edge of the map in the North Hyrule archipelago. Activate the Skyview Tower north of Lost Woods, turn south, and glide toward the island. This one is a bit further away, so you’ll probably need a stamina meal or elixir to get there.

Speak with the Steward Construct, fork over a Zonai Charge, and finish the trial.

Is the Glide Armor worth it?

The Glide Armor makes maneuvering while gliding much easier, and you can cover more distance without having to deploy your paraglider. The real benefit comes from upgrading the armor, though. Once you upgrade each piece twice, the set gains the Impact Proof perk, which, as the name suggests, keeps you from sustaining damage if you hit the ground.

The total required materials for upgrading all three pieces to this level is:

24 Keese Wing

18 Aerocuda Eye

You'll need to convince the Great Fairies to leave their buds before you can ugprade anything, though.

Check out what your Bubbul gems can be used for, and go hunting for Geoglyphs! Alternatively, you can also complete the Lucky Clover Gazette quests, or go about tracking down all the Skyview Towers across Hyrule.