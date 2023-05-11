Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Memories Guide - Where to find all Geoglyphs and Dragon's Tears

Link hasn’t been asleep for 100 years at the onset of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but the twists and turns of this game’s storyline still means that there are Memories for Link to uncover - known in this game as Tears of the Dragon.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom still has weapon durability but you don't care.

In many ways, these memories are actually a little easier to find than back in BOTW, as they’re marked in the world by enormous Geoglyphs, huge pieces of artwork emblazoned into the grounds and mountains of Hyrule.

Geoglyphs are visible from the skies, with the idea that you’ll see them while skydiving and career off towards them. With that said, it’s still useful to know where they all are - as well as where the Dragon Tears are located within them.

Impa and the Geoglyphs - Starting the Memories Quest

Early on in your adventure in Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll be able to pick up a number of early-game quests at and near Lookout Landing, the first town you dive down next to from the Great Sky Island after the tutorial. One of these quests is given by Cado and isn’t a side quest, but is actually categorized by TOTK as one of the ‘Main Quests’ - Impa and the Geoglyphs.

This quest all takes place around the New Serenne Stable (nearest fast travel point is the Sinakawak Shrine), west and ever so slightly north of Lookout Landing, across Carok Bridge.

If you follow this quest line, Impa will give you an overview of the Geoglyphs and the secrets they hold - and guide you to your very first Dragon’s Tear memory. This then completes the first quest and kicks off another main quest, The Dragon’s Tears.

At this point, you’re free to unlock all of the memories - which will reveal many of the grandest secrets of the storyline of Tears of the Kingdom. You’ll have to find all 11 memories - which the rest of this guide will make into a snip.

Memory Locations for The Dragon’s Tears in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Here's where you'll find all Tears of the Dragon.

As you’ll see above, there are 12 discoverable memories available in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You’ll discover Memory 1 as part of the introduction to this mechanic with Impa - and then you can uncover a further 10 in any order you like. A final, 12th memory becomes available only after you have discovered and experienced the prior 11, and is marked on the map as ‘FIN’.

It’s worth noting that this only gives you 12 of the 18 memories listed in the menus of TOTK. The others are granted by other story events, including obtaining the Master Sword and other major developments.

Because you can obtain the memories in any order you like, it’s possible to experience the story reveals of TOTK in a disjointed order. If you want to do them in a chronological order, that’s how we list them on the map, and below.

Dragon’s Tear #1 (Memory 3) - Where Am I?

North Hyrule Plain, near New Serenne Stable, south-west of the Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower. In the head of the Geoglyph.

Dragon’s Tear #2 (Memory 4) - An Unfamiliar World

East of Rito Village in South-Western Hebra. Just north-West of the Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower. In the top-center of the Geoglyph.

Dragon’s Tear #3 (Memory 5) - Counsel

Eastern Hyrule Field, across the river and north of the Lanayru Wetlands. Slightly south of the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower. In the middle-center of the Switch-shaped Geoglyph.

Dragon’s Tear #4 (Memory 6) - Assault

South-East of Hyrule Field, on the Central Hyrule side of the mountains dividing that from Neclunda proper. Just over the river from the Riverside Stable and Tajikats Shrine. The Tear is in the top-left (north-west) of the Geoglyph.

Dragon’s Tear #5 (Memory 7) - Fealty

Towards the South-West of the map, just north of the Gerudo area, in the mountains that divide the rest of Hyrule from the desert. This Geoglyph is emblazoned into the side of a mountain. The tear is about two thirds up the Geoglyph, close to the top.

Dragon’s Tear #6 (Memory 8) - Sonia

Sandwiched between the Gerudo Highlands and Hyrule Ridge, towards the center of the Western side of the map. It’s on a smaller mountain called the Illumeni Plateau. The Dragon’s Tear is on the Eastern/Right side of the middle of the Geoglyph.

Dragon’s Tear #7 (Memory 9) - Treachery

In the very South-East of Hyrule, on the curved point of the land to the east of Lurelin Village. The Tear is found in the right-hand (Eastern) hilt of the blade.

Dragon’s Tear #8 (Memory 10) - Birth

Far on the North of Hyrule, at the top of the Tabantha Tundra area on the east of the Hebra Mountains. North-East of the Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower. The Tear is on the far middle-west side of this huge Geoglyph.

Dragon’s Tear #9 (Memory 12) - Sages

In the far-Eastern edge of the middle of the map, on the landmass to the north-east of Mount Lanayru and its Skyview Tower. Alternatively, South-East of Zora’s Domain. The Tear is about a third of the way up the Geoglyph, towards its eastern edge.

Dragon’s Tear #10 (Memory 13) - Duty

Southern side of Hyrule; on the Western side of Lake Hylia, on the side of the mountainface of Mount Faloraa. Your best visual approach will be going West and slightly SOuth of the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower. The Tear is on the far west of the middle of the Geoglyph.

Dragon’s Tear #11 (Memory 15) - Master

A most familiarly-shaped Geoglyph, this is found directly north of the Great Hyrule Forest. That’s West of the top of Death Mountain. It’s actually practically in the Eastern Shadow of the Thyphlo Ruins Skyfall Tower. The Tear is right at the tip of the blade.

Final Dragon’s Tear (Memory 17) - Tears

The game will actually mark your map for this particular one - but it’s found in the memorable swirl of land out to the Eastern edges of the Akkala area of the map - East of Tarrey Town and the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower.

For more on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, make sure to check out all the Yiga hideout and base locations.