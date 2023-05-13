When you first boot up The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Temple of Time is one of the first landmarks you’re likely to encounter. That said, it’s also the last landmark you’ll actually make your way through, as Link will need to be a little bit more powerful before this Temple opens its doors to him.

But when Link does come back armed with abilities, unique devices, and a crash course in construction, the Temple of Time ultimately opens up our access to Hyrule. So, without further ado, here’s how to unlock and complete the Temple of Time in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to unlock the Temple of Time in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

As you approach the Temple of Time in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (which is also marked on the map below), you’ll encounter a Soldier Construct who’ll give you your first shield upon its death. You’ll also bag yourself a rusty sword, which will be much more useful than these tree branches we’ve been collecting.

Just in case you somehow can't see the towering landmark that is the Temple of Time, here's where to find it!

Then, as you go to enter the Temple of Time, you’ll likely find that you can’t enter; Rauru will appear with an explanation, telling you that you will need to enter a place filled with ‘sacred light’ to restore enough power to Link’s arm so that the Temple of Time can be opened.

If this is the case, head over to one of the Shrines across Great Sky Island first. Rauru will specifically point out the Ukouh Shrine to you to go complete. Once that’s done, you’ll need to venture across the island, completing both In-Isa Shrine and Gutanbac Shrine, before you can attempt to enter the Temple of Time.

How to complete the Temple of Time in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

After having completed three shrines across Great Sky Island, you can enter the Temple of Time in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Examine the glowing orb in front of Link. A brief cutscene will play out that we won’t spoil here!

You’ll then find Link’s bionic arm now has the Recall ability; this ability can reverse an object’s movement until it goes back to where it was. Basically, Link can reverse movement at any time, and that’s obviously what we’ll need to be doing in this temple.

Use your new Recall ability on either the left or right cog in front of Link. The cog will then reverse direction, meaning Link can jump on one of its platforms. Link can then jump onto the stationary platform in the middle of the cogs, as shown below.

Use Recall on this cog and jump over to the pillar in between the cogs.

Next, use Recall on the central cog. While it reverses direction, Link can jump on it again to reach the next stationary platform.

Once on this pillar, use Recall on the central cog and continue forward.

Then, Link can go and pray to the Goddess Statue at the end of the Temple of Time.

Now, we want to open the door behind the Goddess Statue, but it depletes Link’s health as it does so. At this stage, Link won’t have enough hearts to get through it, either.

However, Raura will appear and notify Link of another fourth shrine on Great Sky Island: Nachoya Shrine. If Link can get all four Light of Blessings from the island, the Goddess Statue might just let him access the Temple of Time anyway…

You’ll now unlock Fast Travel, too. So, make your way over to the Room of Awakening and through the final shrine on Great Sky Island, using our Nachoya Shrine guide to help you locate it if needed.

Once you’ve got the final Light of Blessing in Link’s possession, return to the Temple of Time once more and offer all the blessings to the Goddess Statue. You’ll be able to trade these for a fresh new Heart Container, and then be able to make it through the door that troubled Link earlier.

Four Heart Containers are needed for Link to be able to open this door.

You’ll now be able to exit the temple. Walk ahead until you reach a dead end, and then use the Ascend ability to travel up to the next platform.

You’ll have to do this once more, before then finally being able to examine yet another gold, glowing orb. Enjoy the cutscene!

Ascend along the platforms outside the Temple of Time until you reach a glowing orb to interact with.

Once the cutscene is over, go near one of the small waterfalls on the platform, and dive on down into one of the lakes across the Kingdom of Hyrule.

