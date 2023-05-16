Of all the shrines in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, some require a hell of a lot more legwork than others, and the Sinakawak Shrine is certainly one of them. In your bid to open chests and acquire more heart containers, some of these shrines will have you building all sorts of unearthly contraptions.

The Sinakawak Shrine in particular will see you messing around with the mechanics of hot air balloons while trying not to set yourself on fire. So without further ado, here’s how to complete the Sinakawak Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to complete the Sinakawak Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Sinakawak Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be found northwest of the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower, and southeast of the Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower. It is directly beside the New Serenne Stable, and is hard to miss.

Here's where to find the Sinakawak Shrine.

If you’re yet to discover the Sinakawak Shrine, I recommend gliding from Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower over to the New Serenne Stable. You’ll be able to identify the stable by the plume of smoke coming from it, but also by the glowing green shrine it sits beside.

Once inside the shrine, you’ll be met with hot air balloons, wooden planks, and candles. We want to create a hot air balloon contraption that will get Link to the next area, which is above.

Essentially, all you need to do is attach a wooden plank to the underneath of a hot air balloon using the Ultrahand ability. Have Link stand on the platform, and when you’re ready, attach a candle to the underneath of the balloon to ascend to the next area.

Send Link upwards using a wooden plank, balloon, and candle.

Just be careful not to set the wooden plank, and Link, on fire.

The second area of the Sinakawak Shrine is the easiest to tackle. There will be a yellow button above the locked gate here, and we just need a hot air balloon to press it. Use the Ultrahand ability to move the nearby hot air balloon underneath the button, and then attach a candle to the balloon.

Use a single balloon to press this button.

The hot air balloon will rise and press the button, unlocking the door into the third and final area of the Sinakawak Shrine.

Now, this is where things get a little trickier. In this room, glide to the very bottom level where you will find hot air balloons, candles, planks, and balls. To exit, we need to put the small ball into the slot on the upper level.

Attach a hot air balloon to the top of the small ball, and attach that to a wooden plank using the Ultrahand ability again. Then, attach candles to the platform so that it rises into the air.

One balloon and two candles is all it takes to send the small ball upwards.

Now, Link can go back up to the top level using the ladder at the back of this area.

There is a ladder at the back of this area to take Link to the upper level again.

Use Ultrahand to then bring the small ball close enough to Link, and pop it into the small ball slot. The Sinakawak Shrine exit will now open, and you can retrieve your hard-earned Light of Blessing.

How to get the Sinakawak Shrine chest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In the third and final area of the Sinakawak Shrine, there is also a large ball in the corner, surrounded by Flame Emitter Zonai Devices.

We want to do something similar to what we did with the small ball, except this large ball will need a little more support.

Attach the large ball to a wooden plank using the Ultrahand ability, and attach a hot air balloon to the top of the ball. Now, attach a second and third hot air balloon anywhere on the plank. You can then place your three candles below the hot air balloons, and watch the large ball fly.

The large ball will need multiple candles and three balloons to be sent upwards.

Just like we did with the small ball, go up the ladder and back to the top level of this area. Use Ultrahand to bring the large ball over to the platform with the exit, and drop it into the large ball slot.

A second gate will open, revealing a chest which contains a shiny Opal! Don’t forget to sell these valuable minerals for Rupees.

For more on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, check out our walkthrough for an idea op where to go next in the story. While you’re at it, take a look at what Amiibo rewards you can unlock in-game, and how to reveal more of the map using Skyview Towers.