Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Zonai Devices and Device Dispenser guide

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Zonai Devices are ancient technological wonders, capable of performing incredible feats like launching Link into the air, hardening lava into a walkable platform or firing laser beams. Because who doesn’t love firing laser beams?

A healthy stock of these mysterious machines is key to making the most of your time with Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. But you will have to look far and wide to complete the set.

Here’s everything you need to know about Zonai Devices and where to find them.

Where to get Zonai Devices in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

You can occasionally find Zonai Devices in chests or left for you to find during quests, but the main way to collect more is from a Device Dispenser.

These gachapon-inspired machines work like capsule toy vending machines. You put Zonai Charges in and receive pods containing Zonai Devices in return.

Each Device Dispenser has a specific set of Zonai Devices that you can get from them, which can be viewed by hovering over its icon on the map.

Zonai Charges are obtained from chests and by defeating Construct enemies in story missions, inside Shrines or on sky islands.

In front of a Device Dispenser, open your inventory and find Zonai Charges inside of the “materials” tab. Select them, then choose “hold” and add up to five charges. Then leave the menu and place the charges inside the machine.

It will dispense a random assortment of the Zonai Devices available from that machine.

Once a Zonai Device has been removed from its gacha bubble and dropped from your inventory, it cannot be picked up again. This is the same for any already unwrapped Zonai Devices you find around Hyrule. Only Zonai Devices inside bubbles can be saved for later.

Zonai Device List