Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Zonai Devices and Device Dispenser guide
Searching for a specific Zonai Device? Here's where to find it!
In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Zonai Devices are ancient technological wonders, capable of performing incredible feats like launching Link into the air, hardening lava into a walkable platform or firing laser beams. Because who doesn’t love firing laser beams?
A healthy stock of these mysterious machines is key to making the most of your time with Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. But you will have to look far and wide to complete the set.
Here’s everything you need to know about Zonai Devices and where to find them.
Where to get Zonai Devices in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
You can occasionally find Zonai Devices in chests or left for you to find during quests, but the main way to collect more is from a Device Dispenser.
These gachapon-inspired machines work like capsule toy vending machines. You put Zonai Charges in and receive pods containing Zonai Devices in return.
Each Device Dispenser has a specific set of Zonai Devices that you can get from them, which can be viewed by hovering over its icon on the map.
Zonai Charges are obtained from chests and by defeating Construct enemies in story missions, inside Shrines or on sky islands.
In front of a Device Dispenser, open your inventory and find Zonai Charges inside of the “materials” tab. Select them, then choose “hold” and add up to five charges. Then leave the menu and place the charges inside the machine.
It will dispense a random assortment of the Zonai Devices available from that machine.
Once a Zonai Device has been removed from its gacha bubble and dropped from your inventory, it cannot be picked up again. This is the same for any already unwrapped Zonai Devices you find around Hyrule. Only Zonai Devices inside bubbles can be saved for later.
Zonai Device List
|Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Zonai Device List
|Name:
|Use
|Location
|Portable Pot
|Good for cooking one meal or elixir
|Great Sky Island, West Herba Sky, South Hebra Sky, Gerudo Canyon Mini Stable
|Battery
|Powers other devices
|South Eldin Sky, Lanayru Sky, Gerudo Canyon Mini Stable
|Fan
|Blows a stream of wind in one direction
|Great Sky Island, South Hebra Sky, South Eldin Sky, Lanayru Sky, Kakariko Village
|Wing
|Glides through the air
|Great Sky Island, Lanayru Sky
|Steering Stick
|Enables full control of vehicles
|North Hyrule Sky
|Stabilizer
|Always stands upright
|Lanayru Sky, West Necluda Sky, Kakariko Village
|Stake
|Can be stuck into walls and surfaces and then built on top of
|Gerudo Canyon Mini Stable
|Rocket
|Shoots off with a powerful force
|West Herba Sky, South Hyrule Sky
|Hydrant
|Spurts out a steady stream of water
|South Eldin Sky, West Necluda Sky
|Hover Stone
|Sticks in the air when activated
|Lanayru Sky
|Flame Emitter
|Belches flames from its mouth
|Great Sky Island, West Herba Sky
|Cannon
|Shoots out damaging cannonballs
|North Necluda Sky
|Cart
|A flat platform with four small wheels
|West Necluda Sky
|Construct Head
|Always faces enemies - combine with a combat device for homing attacks
|West Necluda Sky
|Time Bomb
|Explodes after a short time
|West Herba Sky, South Hebra Sky, North Necluda Sky, South Hyrule Sky
|Balloon
|Lifts objects into the air when filled with hot air from a heat source
|South Hebra Sky, West Necluda Sky, Kakariko Village
|Spring
|Throws things into the air when activated
|North Necluda Sky, Gerudo Canyon Mini Stable
|Small Wheel
|Spins quickly forward
|South Hyrule Sky
|Big Wheel
|Spins slowly forward
|South Eldin Sky, Kakariko Village, Gerudo Canyon Mini Stable
|Shock Emitter
|Fires lightning from its mouth
|North Hyrule Sky
|Light
|Projects a beam of light straight forward
|North Hyrule Sky, South Hyrule Sky
|Homing Cart
|Attack device that hunts down enemies
|North Hyrule Sky
|Mirror
|Reflect beams of light
|Shrines
|Beam emitter
|Shoots out damaging lasers
|Used by Zonai enemies and in Shrines