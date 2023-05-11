If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Zonai Devices and Device Dispenser guide

Searching for a specific Zonai Device? Here's where to find it!

Link collecting Zonai Devices from a Device Dispenser in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Nintendo
James Billcliffe avatar
Guide by James Billcliffe Guides Editor
Published on

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Zonai Devices are ancient technological wonders, capable of performing incredible feats like launching Link into the air, hardening lava into a walkable platform or firing laser beams. Because who doesn’t love firing laser beams?

A healthy stock of these mysterious machines is key to making the most of your time with Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. But you will have to look far and wide to complete the set.

Here’s everything you need to know about Zonai Devices and where to find them.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom still has weapon durability, but you won't care.

Where to get Zonai Devices in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

You can occasionally find Zonai Devices in chests or left for you to find during quests, but the main way to collect more is from a Device Dispenser.

These gachapon-inspired machines work like capsule toy vending machines. You put Zonai Charges in and receive pods containing Zonai Devices in return.

Each Device Dispenser has a specific set of Zonai Devices that you can get from them, which can be viewed by hovering over its icon on the map.

Link holding five Zonai Charges in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Zonai Charges are obtained from chests and by defeating Construct enemies in story missions, inside Shrines or on sky islands.

In front of a Device Dispenser, open your inventory and find Zonai Charges inside of the “materials” tab. Select them, then choose “hold” and add up to five charges. Then leave the menu and place the charges inside the machine.

It will dispense a random assortment of the Zonai Devices available from that machine.

Once a Zonai Device has been removed from its gacha bubble and dropped from your inventory, it cannot be picked up again. This is the same for any already unwrapped Zonai Devices you find around Hyrule. Only Zonai Devices inside bubbles can be saved for later.

Zonai Device List

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Zonai Device List
Name: Use Location
Portable Pot Good for cooking one meal or elixir Great Sky Island, West Herba Sky, South Hebra Sky, Gerudo Canyon Mini Stable
Battery Powers other devices South Eldin Sky, Lanayru Sky, Gerudo Canyon Mini Stable
Fan Blows a stream of wind in one direction Great Sky Island, South Hebra Sky, South Eldin Sky, Lanayru Sky, Kakariko Village
Wing Glides through the air Great Sky Island, Lanayru Sky
Steering Stick Enables full control of vehicles North Hyrule Sky
Stabilizer Always stands upright Lanayru Sky, West Necluda Sky, Kakariko Village
Stake Can be stuck into walls and surfaces and then built on top of Gerudo Canyon Mini Stable
Rocket Shoots off with a powerful force West Herba Sky, South Hyrule Sky
Hydrant Spurts out a steady stream of water South Eldin Sky, West Necluda Sky
Hover Stone Sticks in the air when activated Lanayru Sky
Flame Emitter Belches flames from its mouth Great Sky Island, West Herba Sky
Cannon Shoots out damaging cannonballs North Necluda Sky
Cart A flat platform with four small wheels West Necluda Sky
Construct Head Always faces enemies - combine with a combat device for homing attacks West Necluda Sky
Time Bomb Explodes after a short time West Herba Sky, South Hebra Sky, North Necluda Sky, South Hyrule Sky
Balloon Lifts objects into the air when filled with hot air from a heat source South Hebra Sky, West Necluda Sky, Kakariko Village
Spring Throws things into the air when activated North Necluda Sky, Gerudo Canyon Mini Stable
Small Wheel Spins quickly forward South Hyrule Sky
Big Wheel Spins slowly forward South Eldin Sky, Kakariko Village, Gerudo Canyon Mini Stable
Shock Emitter Fires lightning from its mouth North Hyrule Sky
Light Projects a beam of light straight forward North Hyrule Sky, South Hyrule Sky
Homing Cart Attack device that hunts down enemies North Hyrule Sky
Mirror Reflect beams of light Shrines
Beam emitter Shoots out damaging lasers Used by Zonai enemies and in Shrines

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

Action Adventure, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch and

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
James Billcliffe avatar

James Billcliffe

Guides Editor

James suffers so you don't have to, creating expert guides for the toughest games and reviews for the biggest blockbuster releases.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch