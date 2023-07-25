If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Multiverse Defenders codes for July 2023

The multiverse of anime.

Artwork showing a trio of anime characters from Dragon Ball Z, One Piece and Naruto alongside the logo for Roblox game Multiverse Defenders.
Image credit: System Arts Studio
Dion Dassanayake avatar
Guide by Dion Dassanayake Contributor
Published on
25th July, 2023: We added new Multiverse Defenders codes.

Multiverse Defenders is a new Roblox game where you recruit familiar looking anime characters to defend your world from waves of enemies. Characters inspired by anime like Demon Slayer, Dragon Ball Z and One Piece all appear in the tower defence game, which should appeal to fans of Anime World Tower Defense and All Star Tower Defense.

To get new characters in Multiverse Defenders, you have to use the game's gacha-style Summon system which dishes out characters of varying rariety when you redeem Gems. If you want to pull for new characters, but you're running low on this in-game currency, then you can always redeem a couple of Multiverse Defenders codes to get plenty of free Gems. Just bear in mind that codes for this Roblox experience can expire quickly, so don't delay in redeeming them.

Working Multiverse Defenders codes

  • 3KLikes - 250 Gems (NEW!)
  • 1mVisits - 1,000 Gems (NEW!)
  • TanTaiGaming - 500 Gems
  • Sub2BlamSpot - 500 Gems
  • 10500servermems - 500 Gems
  • Sub2GCNTV - 500 Gems
  • Sub2oGVexx - 500 Gems
  • OpenBeta - 250 Gems

Expired Multiverse Defenders codes

  • SundayShutdown!
  • 500kVisits
  • 300kVisits
  • 2KFavs
  • GiveGem
  • 100kVisits
  • 500Likes
  • 1KLikes
  • 5KFavs
  • 3KFavs
  • WeAreSorry
  • 1K5Favorites
  • SorryForShutdown
  • 200kVisit
  • 150kVisit
  • 50kVisit
  • 20kVisit

How to redeem Multiverse Defenders codes

Not sure how to redeem codes in Multiverse Defenders? Here's what you need to do:

  1. Launch Multiverse Defenders in Roblox.
  2. Once you get to the main hub area lookout for a building with a 'Cloud' sign.
    3. Arrow pointing at the location players can redeem codes in Roblox game Multiverse Defenders.
    Image credit: Roblox/System Arts Studio
  3. Nearby there's a character sitting on a bench with 'Code' floating above them.
  4. Step into the highlighted area around the bench to bring up a 'Code' menu.
    5. Arrow pointing at the codes menu in the Roblox game Multiverse Defenders.
    Image credit: Roblox/System Arts Studio
  5. Type a code into the textbox and then press the 'Redeem' button.

If the code you entered is active then a notification will appear in the bottom right corner of your screen letting you know what you've received. But if nothing happens then that means the code is unfortunately no longer working. Codes for Multiverse Defenders are usually active for a short amount of time, so if you see a code you like the look of make sure you act quickly.

