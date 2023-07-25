Multiverse Defenders codes for July 2023

25th July, 2023: We added new Multiverse Defenders codes.

Multiverse Defenders is a new Roblox game where you recruit familiar looking anime characters to defend your world from waves of enemies. Characters inspired by anime like Demon Slayer, Dragon Ball Z and One Piece all appear in the tower defence game, which should appeal to fans of Anime World Tower Defense and All Star Tower Defense.

To get new characters in Multiverse Defenders, you have to use the game's gacha-style Summon system which dishes out characters of varying rariety when you redeem Gems. If you want to pull for new characters, but you're running low on this in-game currency, then you can always redeem a couple of Multiverse Defenders codes to get plenty of free Gems. Just bear in mind that codes for this Roblox experience can expire quickly, so don't delay in redeeming them.

Working Multiverse Defenders codes

3KLikes - 250 Gems (NEW!)

- 250 Gems (NEW!) 1mVisits - 1,000 Gems (NEW!)

- 1,000 Gems (NEW!) TanTaiGaming - 500 Gems

- 500 Gems Sub2BlamSpot - 500 Gems

- 500 Gems 10500servermems - 500 Gems

- 500 Gems Sub2GCNTV - 500 Gems

- 500 Gems Sub2oGVexx - 500 Gems

- 500 Gems OpenBeta - 250 Gems

Expired Multiverse Defenders codes

SundayShutdown!

500kVisits

300kVisits

2KFavs

GiveGem

100kVisits

500Likes

1KLikes

5KFavs

3KFavs

WeAreSorry

1K5Favorites

SorryForShutdown

200kVisit

150kVisit

50kVisit

20kVisit

How to redeem Multiverse Defenders codes

Not sure how to redeem codes in Multiverse Defenders? Here's what you need to do:

Launch Multiverse Defenders in Roblox. Once you get to the main hub area lookout for a building with a 'Cloud' sign. Image credit: Roblox/System Arts Studio Nearby there's a character sitting on a bench with 'Code' floating above them. Step into the highlighted area around the bench to bring up a 'Code' menu. Image credit: Roblox/System Arts Studio Type a code into the textbox and then press the 'Redeem' button.

If the code you entered is active then a notification will appear in the bottom right corner of your screen letting you know what you've received. But if nothing happens then that means the code is unfortunately no longer working. Codes for Multiverse Defenders are usually active for a short amount of time, so if you see a code you like the look of make sure you act quickly.

