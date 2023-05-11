Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Amiibo Unlocks - Every compatible Amiibo and what they do
Here's everything you need to know about Amiibo and Tears of the Kingdom.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is both a huge revolution and an iterative sequel to its predecessor - meaning there’s a lot of upheaval, but also many familiar systems and mechanics return. One such returning mechanic is the Amiibo unlock system, for those who own Nintendo’s branded figurines and trading cards with NFC capability.
- How to unlock & activate Amiibo functionality in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Amiibo Unlock & Compatibility List for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
How to unlock & activate Amiibo functionality in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Amiibo functionality for Tears of the Kingdom is once again based on your main powers wheel, and will be made available to you after the introduction of the game. Once you’re in the Great Sky Island - which is TOTK’s equivalent of a tutorial zone - you’ll be able to use Amiibo once you begin acquiring the core powers Link will be using throughout this adventure.
Once unlocked, you’ll see an amiibo option in the main powers wheel that’s accessed through pressing and holding the L button. Use it like any other power.
A circle will appear on the ground - and this is where the items unlocked by the amiibo scan will be dropped. If you see a cross instead of a circle, you need to move your target as it isn’t an appropriate spawn spot.
If the amiibo option isn’t in the radial menu once you’ve unlocked Link’s powers, make sure that it’s been turned on in the main menu of Tears of the Kingdom. It’s set on by default, but if you’ve somehow flicked it to off, it removes the option entirely.
Amiibo Unlock & Compatibility List for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Just like Breath of the Wild, the good news is that Tears of the Kingdom features full compatibility with every amiibo Nintendo has released, be that figurines or trading cards. The bad news is that not all amiibo are equal, and some are more valuable than others.
To be specific, it splits into two key categories:
- Zelda series amiibo offer a chance of spawning unique rewards related to who the Amiibo represents.
- Non-Zelda amiibo give a random smattering of common in-game items - great for padding out your inventory, but nothing to write home about.
Many of the unique Zelda amiibo rewards are repeated from BOTW - though in TOTK, many of the amiibo unlocks from the original game are available naturally in-game, lurking within the Depths beneath Hyrule. However, amiibo represent a shortcut to getting these items - and there’s still some exclusive amiibo unlocks, too.
The Zelda amiibo unlocks fit into a few overarching types of bonus:
- Paraglider Fabric Designs: In TOTK, you can change the design of your Paraglider. Various design prints are available via amiibo, and can then be equipped in Hateno village.
- Classic Zelda Clothing: This includes Tunics based on those worn by Link in other games, plus one-off items such as unique helms. Many of these items are also available in the Depths.
- Weapons, Bows, & Shields: Many amiibo drop higher-level gear, or special items that are directly related to the character the amiibo is of.
Below, we list all of the Amiibo that have unique items related to them, and what they are:
Super Smash Bros. Series amiibo unlocks
- Smash Bros. Link: Epona (unique horse spawn, guaranteed on first scan), Twilight Princess Armor set
- Smash Bros. Zelda: Princess of Twilight Fabric, Gemstones
- Smash Bros. Toon Link: King of Red Lions Fabric, Wind Waker Armor Set, Boomerangs, Fish
- Smash Bros. Sheik: Sheikah Fabric, Eightfold Blade, Shield of the Mind’s Eye
- Smash Bros. Ganondorf: Demon King Fabric, Dusk Claymore, Gemstones, Monster Drops
- Smash Bros. Young Link: Lon-Lon Fabric, Ocarina of Time Armor Set
Breath of the Wild Series amiibo unlocks
- BOTW Link (Archer): Tunic of Memories Fabric, Bows
- BOTW Link (Rider): Hylian Hood Fabric, Weapons
- BOTW Zelda: Hyrule Princess Fabric, Leveled Shield, Star Fragment
- Guardian: Ancient Sheikah Fabric, Gear
- Bokoblin: Bokoblin Fabric, Boko Gear & Drops
- Revali: Rito-Champion Fabric, Tunic of Memories Fabric, Vah Medoh Divine Helm, Bows
- Daruk: Goron-Champion Fabric, Tunic of Memories Fabric, Vah Rudania Divine Helm, Goron Gear, Minerals & Gemstones
- Mipha: Zora Champion Fabric, Tunic of Memories Fabric, Vah Ruta Divine Helm, Zora Gear
- Urbosa: Gerudo Champion Fabric, Tunic of Memories Fabric, Vah Naboris Divine Helm, Gerudo Gear
Zelda 30th Anniversary & Throwback amiibo unlocks
- NES 8-Bit Link: Pixel Fabric, Classic Hero Armor Set, Weapons
- Ocarina of Time Link: Lon Lon Fabric, Ocarina of Time Armor, Weapons
- Majora’s Mask Link: Majora’s Mask Fabric, Fierce Diety Armor, Weapons
- Wind Waker Link: King of Red Lions Fabric, Wind Waker Armor Set, Fish, Boomerangs
- Wind Waker Zelda: Bygone-Royal Fabric, WW Shield, Gemstones
- Twilight Princess Link: Epona (first scan), Twilight Princess Armor
- Skyward Sword Link: Sword Spirit Fabric, Skyward Sword Armor Set
One-off Zelda amiibo unlocks
- Twilight Princess Wolf Link: Mirror of Twilight Fabric, Meat. [In TOTK, this NO LONGER spawns Wolf Link.]
- Link’s Awakening Link: Egg Fabric, Link’s Awakening Armor Set, Weapons
- Skyward Sword Zelda & Loftwing: Goddess Fabric, Gemstones