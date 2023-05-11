Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Amiibo Unlocks - Every compatible Amiibo and what they do

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is both a huge revolution and an iterative sequel to its predecessor - meaning there’s a lot of upheaval, but also many familiar systems and mechanics return. One such returning mechanic is the Amiibo unlock system, for those who own Nintendo’s branded figurines and trading cards with NFC capability.

How to unlock & activate Amiibo functionality in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Amiibo functionality for Tears of the Kingdom is once again based on your main powers wheel, and will be made available to you after the introduction of the game. Once you’re in the Great Sky Island - which is TOTK’s equivalent of a tutorial zone - you’ll be able to use Amiibo once you begin acquiring the core powers Link will be using throughout this adventure.

Once unlocked, you’ll see an amiibo option in the main powers wheel that’s accessed through pressing and holding the L button. Use it like any other power.

A circle will appear on the ground - and this is where the items unlocked by the amiibo scan will be dropped. If you see a cross instead of a circle, you need to move your target as it isn’t an appropriate spawn spot.

If the amiibo option isn’t in the radial menu once you’ve unlocked Link’s powers, make sure that it’s been turned on in the main menu of Tears of the Kingdom. It’s set on by default, but if you’ve somehow flicked it to off, it removes the option entirely.

Here's how to activate your Amiibo.

Amiibo Unlock & Compatibility List for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Just like Breath of the Wild, the good news is that Tears of the Kingdom features full compatibility with every amiibo Nintendo has released, be that figurines or trading cards. The bad news is that not all amiibo are equal, and some are more valuable than others.

To be specific, it splits into two key categories:

Zelda series amiibo offer a chance of spawning unique rewards related to who the Amiibo represents.

Non-Zelda amiibo give a random smattering of common in-game items - great for padding out your inventory, but nothing to write home about.

Many of the unique Zelda amiibo rewards are repeated from BOTW - though in TOTK, many of the amiibo unlocks from the original game are available naturally in-game, lurking within the Depths beneath Hyrule. However, amiibo represent a shortcut to getting these items - and there’s still some exclusive amiibo unlocks, too.

The Zelda amiibo unlocks fit into a few overarching types of bonus:

Paraglider Fabric Designs: In TOTK, you can change the design of your Paraglider. Various design prints are available via amiibo, and can then be equipped in Hateno village.

In TOTK, you can change the design of your Paraglider. Various design prints are available via amiibo, and can then be equipped in Hateno village. Classic Zelda Clothing: This includes Tunics based on those worn by Link in other games, plus one-off items such as unique helms. Many of these items are also available in the Depths.

This includes Tunics based on those worn by Link in other games, plus one-off items such as unique helms. Many of these items are also available in the Depths. Weapons, Bows, & Shields: Many amiibo drop higher-level gear, or special items that are directly related to the character the amiibo is of.

Below, we list all of the Amiibo that have unique items related to them, and what they are:

Super Smash Bros. Series amiibo unlocks

Smash Bros. Link: Epona (unique horse spawn, guaranteed on first scan), Twilight Princess Armor set

Epona (unique horse spawn, guaranteed on first scan), Twilight Princess Armor set Smash Bros. Zelda: Princess of Twilight Fabric, Gemstones

Princess of Twilight Fabric, Gemstones Smash Bros. Toon Link: King of Red Lions Fabric, Wind Waker Armor Set, Boomerangs, Fish

King of Red Lions Fabric, Wind Waker Armor Set, Boomerangs, Fish Smash Bros. Sheik: Sheikah Fabric, Eightfold Blade, Shield of the Mind’s Eye

Sheikah Fabric, Eightfold Blade, Shield of the Mind’s Eye Smash Bros. Ganondorf: Demon King Fabric, Dusk Claymore, Gemstones, Monster Drops

Demon King Fabric, Dusk Claymore, Gemstones, Monster Drops Smash Bros. Young Link: Lon-Lon Fabric, Ocarina of Time Armor Set

Breath of the Wild Series amiibo unlocks

BOTW Link (Archer): Tunic of Memories Fabric, Bows

Tunic of Memories Fabric, Bows BOTW Link (Rider): Hylian Hood Fabric, Weapons

Hylian Hood Fabric, Weapons BOTW Zelda: Hyrule Princess Fabric, Leveled Shield, Star Fragment

Hyrule Princess Fabric, Leveled Shield, Star Fragment Guardian: Ancient Sheikah Fabric, Gear

Ancient Sheikah Fabric, Gear Bokoblin: Bokoblin Fabric, Boko Gear & Drops

Bokoblin Fabric, Boko Gear & Drops Revali: Rito-Champion Fabric, Tunic of Memories Fabric, Vah Medoh Divine Helm, Bows

Rito-Champion Fabric, Tunic of Memories Fabric, Vah Medoh Divine Helm, Bows Daruk: Goron-Champion Fabric, Tunic of Memories Fabric, Vah Rudania Divine Helm, Goron Gear, Minerals & Gemstones

Goron-Champion Fabric, Tunic of Memories Fabric, Vah Rudania Divine Helm, Goron Gear, Minerals & Gemstones Mipha: Zora Champion Fabric, Tunic of Memories Fabric, Vah Ruta Divine Helm, Zora Gear

Zora Champion Fabric, Tunic of Memories Fabric, Vah Ruta Divine Helm, Zora Gear Urbosa: Gerudo Champion Fabric, Tunic of Memories Fabric, Vah Naboris Divine Helm, Gerudo Gear

Zelda 30th Anniversary & Throwback amiibo unlocks

NES 8-Bit Link: Pixel Fabric, Classic Hero Armor Set, Weapons

Pixel Fabric, Classic Hero Armor Set, Weapons Ocarina of Time Link: Lon Lon Fabric, Ocarina of Time Armor, Weapons

Lon Lon Fabric, Ocarina of Time Armor, Weapons Majora’s Mask Link: Majora’s Mask Fabric, Fierce Diety Armor, Weapons

Majora’s Mask Fabric, Fierce Diety Armor, Weapons Wind Waker Link: King of Red Lions Fabric, Wind Waker Armor Set, Fish, Boomerangs

King of Red Lions Fabric, Wind Waker Armor Set, Fish, Boomerangs Wind Waker Zelda: Bygone-Royal Fabric, WW Shield, Gemstones

Bygone-Royal Fabric, WW Shield, Gemstones Twilight Princess Link: Epona (first scan), Twilight Princess Armor

Epona (first scan), Twilight Princess Armor Skyward Sword Link: Sword Spirit Fabric, Skyward Sword Armor Set

One-off Zelda amiibo unlocks