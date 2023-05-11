Stripped of his strength by the corrupting power of the Upheaval, Link starts Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom with a measly three hearts and one stamina wheel. To get more hearts and stamina, you need to scour the land of Hyrule, solve puzzles and complete quests.

How to get more hearts and stamina in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The simplest way to get more hearts in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is to complete main story missions. Once completed, you will receive one Heart Container per story arc completed.

However, to get more regular upgrades to your hearts and stamina you need to trade four Lights of Blessing obtained from completed Shrines with a goddess statue.

For every four Lights of Blessing collected, you can trade for either one extra Heart Container or a Stamina Vessel that adds a fifth of a stamina wheel to your pool.

Where to find goddess statues

The easiest goddess statue you can pray at to redeem your Lights of Blessing is in the Emergency Shelter at Lookout Landing. It’s in the corner behind you as you climb down the ladder.

Approach these statues wherever you find them to upgrade your hearts and stamina!

There are also four more statues in the middle of each of the main settlements across Hyrule: in Rito Village, Goron City, Zora’s Domain and Gerudo Town. You can also find one in the Korok Forest.

Simply approach any of these statues with 4 Blessings in your inventory, choose either a Heart Container or Stamina Vessel and your power will increase!

How to cook “hearty” meals

Some rare food items can also increase your maximum hearts when cooked into a meal.

Search caves for “Hearty Truffles”. When cooked with meat, fruit or other mushrooms, these truffles will have the additional benefit of giving you extra, yellow, hearts.

These extra hearts are functionally the same as regular hearts and will allow you to sustain more damage before being defeated. However, they can’t be replenished by eating like regular hearts.

What is Sage’s Will in Tears of the Kingdom?

As you explore, you will find another kind of resource called “Sage’s Will”. In Tears of the Kingdom, Sage’s Will functions the same as Lights of Blessing.

You can swap four of them at a Goddess Statute to increase your maximum hearts or stamina. Keep an eye out for them in chests hidden across Sky Islands.

This isn’t a mix-and-match deal though. For example, you can’t swap three Lights of Blessing and one Sage’s Will for an upgrade. It has to be four of one resource type in one go.