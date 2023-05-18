Where to find Goron City in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

As you venture across the Eldin region of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, it’s only a matter of time before you stumble upon the vibrant Goron City. When you get there, it soon becomes clear that things aren’t entirely normal across the city, and it’s Link’s job to restore normality while on the hunt for Princess Zelda.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What's the best Zelda clone?

The Goron City quest will see us clambering up Death Mountain, becoming best buds with Yunobo, and eventually, conquering one huge temple. Without further ado, here’s where to find Yunobo of Goron City in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to get to Goron City in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Goron City is found in the Eldin region, northeast of Central Hyrule. It is directly north of Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower, and honestly, not too hard to track down.

Here's where to find Goron City.

If you haven’t completed the Rito Village questline, it is highly recommended that you venture up to the region of Hebra and complete that first. If you’ve ticked that off your list but haven’t yet unlocked Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower, go and do that next.

With the map visible, you can go about getting to Goron City in two ways. The first is to make your way to Pico Pond and visit the Woodland Stable here. Then, you can take your horse and ride along the path northeast through Goronbi River, where you’ll eventually reach Goron City.

I recommend doing this because you can stock up on Sunset Firefly’s from Beedle at the stable, which we can turn into Heat Resistant elixirs that’ll help us as we get closer to Death Mountain.

Alternatively, you can go up Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower and glide as far north as possible. When you eventually land again, just keep heading north along the path through Goronbi River until you reach Goron City.

Where to find Yunobo of Goron City in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

As you enter Goron City in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, speak with the gorons feasting in the middle. You’ll meet Yunobo, who then heads to YunoboCo HQ to engage in some ‘marbled rock roast’ business.

Before following the crew to YunoboCo HQ, purchase the Flamebreaker Guard Armor from the armor store at Goron City. The whole set will set you back 2000 Rupees, so if you haven’t got that yet, go farming the cliffsides outside of Goron City for gems.

A merchant at the city will purchase these minerals for a good price, and you’ll be able to grab the Flamebreaker Armor in no time; we’re going to need this for the latter half of the quest, where things heat up a tad.

It’s also worth noting that when things begin getting hot, any wooden gear Link has attached will set on fire. This is going to damage Link’s HP, so when you change into the Flamebreaker Armor, make sure you’ve metal or Zonai-based gear equipped.

When you’re ready, make your way to YunoboCo HQ. You can get there by following the path north out of Goron City.

Here's where to find YunoboCo HQ.

Speak with Slergo and Offrak at the entrance to the cave outside of YunoboCo HQ. They’ll explain that Yunobo has been acting strangely since wearing a new mask, and won’t stop talking about marbled rock roast.

The cave entrance is to Link's right in this image.

Head deeper into the cave and find Yunobo, who is acting stranger than ever. So strange in fact, that he gears up for Link to fight him.

This fight is nothing to worry about. Yunobo’s primary attack consists of him curling up into a ball and rolling at Link. You need to run circles around Yunobo so that this attack has him crashing into one of the walls.

When Yunobo crashes into a wall, go over and attack him. This will cause his mask to slowly break. Repeat this three times, and the fight will be over.

Yunobo will be free from whatever weird stuff the mask was having him do, and he’ll now become your companion throughout the rest of your Goron City adventure.

Next up, make your way out of the cave. This is our crash course in using Yunobo’s Power of Fire, as he can curl up into a ball and charge attack at any rocks blocking Link’s way. The huge, red rocks that you see in this cave can only be broken using Yunobo’s ability, so bear that in mind.

Use Yunobo's charge ability to destroy marbled rocks like this one.

Now, after discovering that Princess Zelda gave Yunobo the strange mask up at the top of Death Mountain, it’s time for Link and Yunobo to climb back up there and investigate.

Here’s how to climb Death Mountain in the Goron City quest.

For more on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, take a look at our money-making guide, so you know which minerals are worth keeping and selling. Additionally, don’t forget to unlock any Amiibo rewards you may have, and did you know you can tame dogs across Hyrule?