As you adventure across Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll soon be tasked with investigating four Regional Phenomena across the map. By now, you should have certainly visited Rito Village, and hopefully made a trip to Goron City, too.

If you’re yet to do either of those areas, I recommend getting them completed first and then returning to Zora Domain. The Zora Domain is full of shark people, but they have one big problem; sludge is outpouring from the sky and tainting their water, making the people of Zora sick. This is a job only fit for our hero, Link, and his companion for this quest, Sidon of Zora Domain.

Without further ado, here’s our Sidon of Zora Domain quest walkthrough for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Sidon of Zora Domain walkthrough

First things first, you’ll need to actually make your way to the Zora Domain and track down our old friend Sidon. Link will have to make his way up to Mipha’s Court to find him.

After meeting Sidon again, we’ll be told to head to Toto Lake and speak with historian, Jiahto. Jiahto will have a broken slate that our hero, Link, will then need to fix. A riddle will be revealed, leaving us with even more questions as to how to stop the sludge flowing into the Zora Domain.

Solving the first part of the riddle requires us to eavesdrop on some children, and track down King Dorephan to enquire what the ‘mark of the king’ is. Dorephan has seen better days, but he will be able to send Link on his merry way.

The next part of the riddle involves locating the ‘land of the sky fish’. We’ll have to fight a Sludge Like first, though. Once we do make it to the land of the sky fish, we’ll be finding the ‘droplet’; this will reveal a whole new area for us to go and visit.

With the riddle solved, we’ll then be venturing down into the Ancient Zora Waterworks, where multiple pipes are blocked. Much like a temple, we’ll go about unblocking these pipes before finally returning to the surface.

With the pipes of the Ancient Zora Waterworks unblocked, we can finally head to Wellspring Island, where gravity is much lower than it is in Hyrule. We’ll be bouncing around lots of bubbles, before finally reaching our next temple.

After making your way through Wellspring Island, you’ll wind up at the Water Temple. There are four faucets here that are blocked and in need of water, so it’s our job to get things running again.

Once the faucets at the Water Temple are fixed, we’ll have one final showdown with a slimy little Mucktorok. It’s a messy fight in an arena that will become very difficult to move around, but it won’t pose us too much trouble.

Once that’s all completed, you’ll have finished the Sidon of Zora Domain quest line in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Up next, it’s recommended that you make your way to Gerudo Desert.

