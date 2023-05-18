As you head on your adventure across Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll be exploring four regional phenomena. The first region you’re recommended to go and visit is Hebra, where the Rito Village, and it’s array of winged-folk reside on a small archipelago.

Here, you’ll meet Tulin, and this is where our quest begins. The Tulin of Rito Village quest will see us soaring across the skies in the company of one adorable bird, and ultimately tackling a very windy temple. Here’s our Tulin of Rito Village quest walkthrough for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Tulin of Rito Village walkthrough

First things first, you’ll want to kick the quest off by heading over to Rito Village and finding Tulin. You’ll speak with him before he flies off, where you’ll then have to locate him in the Hebra South Summit Cave.

After that, you’ll have to climb up the sky islands alongside Tulin. This is quite the trek, but you’ll have Tulin on hand to help you as you glide from platform to platform, eventually reaching the cloud that is looming over Rito Village.

Next up, it’s time to tackle the Wind Temple. The temple will have five locks we need to locate and activate, which means there are a couple puzzles to solve, and more gliding through the skies to do.

With the Wind Temple complete, you’ll meet with Colgera. This terrifying boss will take to the skies, and Link will also have to put his gliding skills to the test if you hope to beat this boss.

Once all of that is complete, you’ll have finished the Tulin of Rito Village quest, and can finally move onto Goron City. If you’d rather do something else first, though, check out our story walkthrough for some suggestions of what to do!

