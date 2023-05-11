Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Addison - How to stop signs from falling

Addison is the most dedicated employee in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Even in the snow and rain he will steadfastly support a sign bearing the logo of Hudson Construction - the construction company entrusted by Princess Zelda to carry out the Hyrule restoration project.

To spread the word about Hudson Construction’s massive undertaking, Addison has been given the secret mission of erecting signs all across the land. But the thing is he’s not very good at it…

If you encourage Addison to let go of the sign he’s holding, the picture of his beloved President Hudson will fall to the ground. Then, after a kerfuffle, he will go back to struggling to hold the sign up.

Only Link can help Addison hold up his rickety signs, but it’s not immediately obvious how. Here’s how to help keep Addison’s signs standing, as well as what you get in return!

How to fix Addison’s signs in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Because of the Hyrule restoration project, you can always find building materials in the vicinity of Addison’s signs.

To fix each sign, use your Ultrahand power to combine these building materials into a brace that keeps President Hudson standing up straight.

Wedge some wood between Addison's sign and the floor to make it stand up!

You can’t attach materials to the sign itself, so you need to build a free-standing structure that fits against it. If you’re struggling, try adding a diagonal plank or beam to one side of your structure that braces it against the floor.

It doesn’t need to be pretty, just stable.

What do you get for helping Addison in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Each time you help Addison fix a sign he gives you three gifts: money, a meal and a rare ingredient from his premium collection.

Money is always great because it can be exchanged for goods and services. You will also need a lot of it early on for things like cold-resistant outfits.

The meal Addison hands over is usually a good one too, often restoring some of your stamina wheel. This is incredibly useful if you get caught short swimming or gliding somewhere.

Finally, the rare ingredient is also nothing to sniff at. These can often be crafted into useful concoctions themselves, so it’s more than worth the meagre time investment to help Addison fix his sign!