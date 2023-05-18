During your adventure across Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll be tasked with visiting four regional phenomena in Link’s search for Zelda. You should’ve already visited Rito Village by now, and the second region recommended to you is Eldin, where Goron City resides.

Goron City is full of miners, and is where Hyrule begins to heat up. For that reason, you’ll want the Flamebreaker Guard Armor from the Goron City armor merchant before you truly kick off this quest. Once you have it, here’s our Yunobo of Goron City quest walkthrough for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Click the highlighted text to access the full descriptions of each step!

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Yunobo of Goron City walkthrough

First things first, you’ll want to actually make your way over to Goron City, where you’ll meet Yunobo. However, something weird is going on with Yunobo after discovering a strange mask, so Link will have to break Yunobo’s mask and get some sense out of him.

After having knocked some sense into Yunobo, it’ll be suggested that he and Link scale Death Mountain to get some answers about the strange mask and Princess Zelda. This consists of a pretty fun minecart ride!

At the peak of Death Mountain, the crater will begin to stir, and Moragia will reveal itself. Link and Yunobo will need to fell this three-headed monster before being able to head into Death Mountain’s crater.

After Moragia is killed, Link can jump down into Death Mountain’s crater and explore the Depths, where he’ll eventually reach the Fire Temple. This temple has five locks for us to go about solving, and the place is a lava-filled maze, so good luck!

Last, but not least, one more boss will be awaiting us at the very end of the Fire Temple. The Marbled Gohma is a unit, to say the least, but Yunobo’s charge attack will be pivotal in this fight.

Once that’s all completed, you’ll have finished the Yunobo of Goron City quest line in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Up next, it’s recommended that you make your way to Zora’s Domain.

