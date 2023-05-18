If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to beat Moragia and navigate The Depths in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

This three-headed monster is no problem for Link and Yunobo.

Moragia in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | Nintendo
Kelsey Raynor avatar
Guide by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

At this point in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll have met up with Yunobo and ascended to the top of Death Mountain with him. However, up top, something terrible lurks among the crater, and it is, of course, Link and Yunobo’s job to take care of this gigantic beast.

What's the best Zelda clone?

Moragia is made up of marbled rock, and has three heads full of it. This makes them pretty daunting to look at, but all in all, they’re easy to take down if you’re used to using a glider. So, here’s how to beat Moragia in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to beat Moragia in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

After having ascended up to the very top of Death Mountain, Moragia will appear, beckoning Link for one epic boss battle.

This fight isn’t too much trouble, and we’ll be relying on Yunobo’s charge ability for most of it!

Now, you’ve probably noticed Moragia is massive, and that it’s no use attacking the boss from the platform where the fight begins. To Link’s right, however, is a glider fitted with fans and a steering device.

Link hops on a glider at the top of Death Mountain in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
This glider is essential to beating Moragia.

Hop on and activate the glider, and use this to navigate your way around Moragia. We want to aim at its red, rocky heads and charge at them with Yunobo’s attack. While doing this, we also want to avoid the flames and lava being spat at us by Moragia. It’s all easily done, however.

The only thing that is a bit of a stickler is controlling the glider. You’ll want to aim upwards to go higher and keep forward. Aiming down won’t do us any good! Also, give yourself some extra time and space for any turning, but don’t worry too much.

Link uses a glider and Yunobo to fight Moragia in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Be careful not to get hit while trying to take on Moragia.

All in all, the boss has three rocky heads that we need to charge at. Once that’s done, the fight is over. No second phase for us to worry about!

Now, the cavern beneath Moragia will have opened, so it’s time for Link to venture into The Depths again. Make sure you’ve plenty of Blightbroom Seeds to illuminate the darkness down there.

Link and Yunobo look down into The Depths from the top of Death Mountain in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Dive right into this completely unappealing pit!

Make sure to not land in the lava, and activate the first Lightroot you see. Speak with Yunobo, and he’ll direct you to the west of this area.

So, continually head west, and use Brightbloom Seeds to illuminate the way whenever it gets a little too dark. There’ll also be more red rocks down here, and you know the drill; have Yunobo charge at them to destroy them.

I’d also avoid enemies for the time being, unless you’re confident. These gloom-covered beasts will crack all Link’s hearts, which can be a pain to restore while down in The Depths. Here’s how to heal cracked hearts if you’re unfortunate, however.

Along the way, you’ll have to use a vehicle to get across some lava. Aside from that, you’ll be able to head west toward the Misisi Lightroot on foot, and then towards the large building that looms over Link.

As you approach the building, you’ll discover Lost Gorondia and the Fire Temple within it. Here’s how to complete the Fire Temple, and finally round up the Goron City questline.

For more on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, check out the Yiga hideout and base locations as a small side-avdenture to go on, and don’t forget to see which minerals you should be selling, and saving. On top of that, have a look at our guide to Bubbul gems, because they can grant you some fun rewards!

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

Action Adventure, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch and

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey's passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get them to shut up about horror games since. When they're not scoping out new scares or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, they can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby, or being very average at FPS games.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch