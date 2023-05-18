The quest to complete Yunobo of Goron City will now almost be at a close in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. After all, you’ve already scaled Death Mountain, faced off with Moragia, and navigated the maze that is the Fire Temple, so Link deserves a break.

That said, Link can’t rest just yet, as the Marbled Gohma has a bone to pick with him first. However, if you’re used to having Yunobo charge at things by now, this fight will be a breeze. Without further ado, here’s how to beat the Marbled Gohma in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to beat Marbled Gohma in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

If you’ve played any Zelda title before, you’ll have no doubt run into a Gohma at one point or another. These arthropod enemies have one large, singular eye that is also it’s primary weakness, so you know that Link is aiming to hit Gohma where it hurts in this fight.

First, however, we need to destroy the Marbled Gohma’s legs. You can do this by aiming Yunobo at them and having him charge. After destroying the Gohma’s two legs, it’ll collapse. Now is Link’s opportunity to climb atop the beast and attack his eye.

Aim for the legs, goro!

You’ll need to repeat this a couple of times, and then Gohma will go into its second phase. Gohma will throw explosive rocks at you throughout the whole process, so be careful to avoid these or have Yunobo destroy them for you.

This time, we still need to use Yunobo to destroy its two legs, but Gohma will have moved back to the ceiling. So, we need to use the slopes around the arena to send Yunobo up and crashing into Gohma’s legs. Once again, Gohma will collapse whenever both legs are destroyed. So, have Link jump atop him and stab him in the eye again.

Stab away at the eye of the Gohma whenever you have the chance.

Don't worry too much about aiming well here, either. More often than not, Yunobo will spin around the dome and hit the Gohma's legs. It's better to send Yunobo out whenever you can than waiting for the Gohma to be in the perfect position.

During the Marbled Gohma’s second phase, it will have a new attack to try to torment Link with. This attack sees Gohma throwing a belt of explosive rocks around Link; you’ll want to have Yunobo destroy these and flee as quickly as possible. If you’re caught inside one for too long… RIP.

Fighting from the ceiling, huh?

Dozens of charges later, Marbled Gohma will be dead.

For your troubles, you’ll be given a Heart Container to collect. On top of that, you’ll now permanently unlock Yunobo as an ally who you can summon to use his charge ability wherever and whenever you please!

With the Fire Temple completed and the Marbled Gohma dead, that’s the Goron City questline complete. Up next, you’ll want to head to Zora’s Domain.

