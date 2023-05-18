After making your way to Goron City and freeing Yunobo from the mysterious mask he was wearing in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Link is left with even more questions than answers. It soon becomes clear that to get any answers, Link is going to have to climb Death Mountain and find out what’s going on up there for himself.

Death Mountain is swelteringly hot, but our journey up to the top isn’t at all that bad as long as you’re wearing the Flamebreaker Guard Armor! So, here’s how to climb Death Mountain in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to climb Death Mountain in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

So, you’ve freed Yunobo from the peculiar mask he was wearing that granted him an obsession with marbled rock roast. Now, it’s time for Link to ascend Death Mountain with Yunobo and find some answers as to what that mask was all about, and where Princess Zelda may be.

Getting to the peak of Death Mountain isn’t as daunting as it may seem, and there are plenty of ways to go about it. I accidentally climbed the entirety of the mountain earlier in the game when looking for minerals, so that’s one option.

A second option is that you can use rockets to fly to the top of the mountain. Alternatively, use the Recall ability on one of the many falling rocks in the area to send Link into the skies and have him glide over to the mountain.

The most fun way, however, is getting the minecarts in the Eldin region working. One of them will take us straight to the top of Death Mountain, and it’s good to get to grips with these carts as they can take us to all kinds of interesting areas.

The specific minecart track we want to take is to the west of Death Mountain. From Goron City, you can glide over to the area marked by the red pin on the map below.

Head to where the red pin is, and you'll find the mine cart and track we need.

At the start of the track here, use the Ultrahand ability to place the cart on the track, and attach a fan to the back of it.

Attach a fan to the back of the cart and get moving.

Now, hop in and hit the fan. Along our journey to the top of Death Mountain, there’ll be blockages, and plenty of enemies. Fortunately for us, we have Yunobo to help us. Simple activate his charge ability and aim at anything in the way.

You can use Yunobo's charge ability to clear any marbled rock or enemies in the way.

There may be a few stops along the way where you clear out additional enemies or blockades, but you’ll be at the top of Death Mountain in no time at all.

At the top of the mountain, follow Yunobo and speak with him.

At this point, you’ll soon see Princess Zelda walk into the cavern atop Death Mountain, and a huge rumble will occur.

The huge rumble is caused by Moragia, a gigantic marbled rock boss that Link will now have to face it off with. Fortunately, she isn’t too tricky to topple; here’s how to beat Moragia in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

