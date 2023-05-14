Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Bubbul Gems Guide

Of all the curious creatures in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, none are more enigmatic than the Bubbulfrog. These wall-crawling, luminous monsters hide inside secret passageways in caves, spurting bubbles at anyone intrepid enough to disturb them.

If you’re lucky enough to land a direct hit on a Bubbulfrog, they drop a valuable-looking Bubbul Gem - a precious resource in Tears of the Kingdom.

Bubbul Gems can be traded for unique and useful items, but only if you know where to look!

What are Bubbul Gems used for in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Bubbul Gems can be traded for unique monster masks which stop certain enemies from being aggressive towards Link. They can also be swapped for rare monster parts, which have a variety of practical uses.

First off, you can use the Fuse power to create powerful weapons with the monster parts. Or, more crucially, many of these monster parts can be traded on to a Great Fairy in return for upgrading your clothing.

To start trading Bubbul Gems, head to Woodland Stable northeast of Lookout Landing. We have a full guide on Stable locations in Tears of the Kingdom if you’re missing some.

Then, behind the stable, look for the patchwork hot air balloon next to the water. There you will find the brothers, Kilton and Koltin, who collect rare monster parts.

Koltin is obsessed with transforming himself into a legendary monster called a satori. To achieve his dream he’s decided that he needs to eat as many Bubbul Gems as possible and will trade Link exciting items in exchange for any he can bring him.

Hand one over and you will receive your first treasure, a Bokoblin Mask that allows Link to blend in with monsters without getting attacked.

When the first Bubbul doesn’t fully do the trick, Koltin sends you off in search of more. To trade them to him, you need to speak to him at his moving Balloon shop, which appears in various places around Hyrule at night time.

Kilton asks you to visit him in Tarrey Town, which is in Akkala in the northeast corner of the map, and he’ll point you in the right direction.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Bubbul Gem locations

Based on a loading screen tip from inside Tears of the Kingdom itself, Bubbul Frogs can be found inside every cave in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. That’s right, pretty much every cave you come across during your adventure is hiding a Bubbul Frog and therefore a Bubbul Gem.

Once you have collected the Bubbul Gem from a cave, a small tick appears next to the cave’s name on the map, so you know you’ve completed it.

If you’re struggling to find the Bubbul Gem in any given cave, scour the walls for hidden passages behind cracked rocks.

Even inconsequential seeming rocks have the potential to hide a secret tunnel in the side walls or the roof of a cave. Make sure you fully explore and fully smash every single breakable rock within a cave and you should be able to find the Bubbul Frog without too much trouble.