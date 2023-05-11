Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Fuse guide - How to repair weapons

Fuse is a fantastic new combat power in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that allows Link to combine weapons and items into exciting and powerful creations.

Across Hyrule, almost all weapons have been decayed by the Upheaval, leaving them brittle and prone to breakage. By fusing weapons together, or with or items he finds, Link can not only repair weapons on the brink of failure but transform them into new creations that are even better than the original.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom still has weapon durability, but you won't care.

How Fuse works in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To use the Fuse power hold “L” to bring up the radial menu, then move your right stick down to select Fuse.

The screen will then turn red and give you the option of fusing either your main weapon or shield.

Fusing two full weapons onto each other stacks them. This means the top weapon will eventually break off and leave you the original one again. An example of this is a long stick and a rusty claymore. Poke enough enemies with the claymore on a stick and eventually the claymore will break off, leaving you with just a stick again.

Fusing a weapon with an item or monster part creates a single new item. This cannot be fused again and will be completely destroyed when its durability is used up. An example of this would be fusing a rock and a stick to create a Rock Hammer, or a stick and a bokoblin horn to make a Bokoblin Reaper.

To fuse a weapon with a monster part you have already picked up, you need to drop it on the ground. Hold the up button on the directional pad to open your item inventory, then navigate to the part you want to fuse and press “X” to drop it.

You can then start the Fuse power with “L” and choose your shield with “ZL” or main weapon with “Y”.

How to use Fuse to repair weapons in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Fuse doesn’t just have to be used on fresh weapons and items. If a cool sword or rare find that you’ve been using is badly damaged, you can fuse it with another weapon or item to bring the resulting creation back up to full durability.

Like above, if you fuse two full weapons onto each other, the top one will eventually break off, letting you fuse another thing onto the end. However, if you fuse it with a monster part or item, it will create a single new weapon. Again, as above, a weapon that has already been fused into a single new creation cannot be fused again and therefore cannot be repaired past the initial fusion used to create it.