After having completed the gruelling hike through the sky islands in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

, you'll have found yourself at yet another majestic temple: the. This temple is much like the Temple of Time , except it's a lot colder here.

With your pockets stuffed full of Cold Resistance recipes (I hope) or some warm clothes on Link's back, we've five locks to find and fix across the Wind Temple before we can actually deal with this blizzard that's bothering Rito Village. So, here's how to solve all five lock puzzles and complete the Wind Temple in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to complete the Wind Temple in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

After spending what feels like an entire century platforming your way through the skies, you’ve finally found yourself at Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Wind Temple.

Interact with the green portal to begin unlocking the Wind Temple. It’ll be revealed that there are five locks on the Wind Temple’s deck that are keeping the hatch which will lead us to the inside shut.

Tears of the Kingdom Wind Temple Lock 1

Head toward the pin on the map below.

This is the first lock we're going to fix.

Outside the locked gate, there is a lever. Use the Ultrahand ability to attach literally anything to the lever, providing it with a handle. Then, use the Ultrahand ability to move the lever and unlock the gate.

As you can see, I used some rogue Chu Chu Jelly as my lever handle, but there are nearby icicles.

Inside of the room is a windmill. Use Tulin’s ability to blow a gust of wind into it, and it’ll start working again! That’s the first lock finished with.

Tears of the Kingdom Wind Temple Lock 2

Go toward the pin marked on the map below. This is the tallest part of the temple, and you can get there by jumping on the wind current in the middle of the temple’s first floor and gliding over.

We want to head north to fix this lock.

Use the wind to gain height and glide over to the above map marker.

Use the Ultrahand ability to open the two doors on the top of the temple, and jump inside. There’s lasers all over the place, so you’ll need to carefully switch between diving and gliding to avoid them.

Use Ultrahand to unlock these doors and dive in.

Below the lasers are two ledges for Link to stand on. One ledge has the windmill we need to get Tulin to activate, while the other contains a chest with a soldier III blade inside, so they’re both worth visiting.

Anyway, that’s the second lock dealt with!

Tears of the Kingdom Wind Temple Lock 3

For the third lock, jump off the east side of the ship. There are plenty of platforms and trampolines to utilise, and ultimately, we want to be facing the iced over entrance shown below.

Melt this iced over entrance with whatever fiery materials you can attach to your arrows.

Be mindful of the Wind Temple’s cannon, which will now also try to fire at you. Use whatever fiery resources you have to hand - Red Chu Chu Jelly, Fire Fruit, Fire Emitter’s and so forth - to melt the ice.

Once the ice is melted, head inside. To your left is a wheel. Use the Recall ability to rewind the wheel, and have Link jump across it.

Use Recall on this wheel and hop on to reach the other side.

In the next area, use Ultrahand on the lever to open the gate up ahead. Before leaving, use Ultrahand to attach an icicle to the cogs on your left; you’ll notice two cogs aren’t attached to one another, and this is what we need to fix!

You can get yourself an icicle by firing your bow and arrow at the ice on the ceiling.

Shoot down nearby icicles with your arrows, and use the Ultrahand ability to have them fix the cogs.

Fixing the cogs will open a second gate, and through this gate is the windmill. Have Tulin power it, and now it’s time to find the fourth lock!

Tears of the Kingdom Wind Temple Lock 4

The fourth lock resides underneath the Wind Temple. Jump off either side of the temple, as we did earlier, and make your way underneath. Some white lamps will indicate that you’re in the right place.

See those lamps down there to the right? Glide on over to find the fourth windmill.

And that’s it. No funky puzzles to solve or abilities needed. Just kill the Soldier Construct here, and have Tulin activate the windmill.

Tears of the Kingdom Wind Temple Lock 5

Last, but not least, is our fifth Wind Temple lock. Make your way back onto the main floor of the Wind Temple, and jump off the west side of the temple.

There will be a small opening above one of the Wind Temple’s middles wing that Link can enter, shown on the map below.

The fifth lock can be found through an entrance off the west side of the Wind Temple.

If you head right, you can use Tulin’s ability to glide across the gap in the ice up ahead. There’ll be a Soldier Construct up ahead, and once he’s dead, we can use the lever in this room to open the exit we’ll need later!

Use Ultrahand to move this lever.

Instead of exiting, Ascend up to the next floor.

Ascend up to the next floor rather than exiting.

Continue ahead, and to your right will be a chest covered by some slabs of rock. Then, to the left is a broken windmill. Use the Ultrahand ability to collect the slabs of rock and attach all four of them to the broken windmill, as shown below.

Use Ultrahand to attach the slabs of rock to this windmill, and then Tulin's ability to get it moving.

Then, get Tulin to do his thing, and the locked gate by the broken windmill will open. Go up the ladders to reach the final windmill, have Tulin blow one last gust of wind, and that’s the final lock for the Wind Temple dealt with!

You can now go ahead and interact with the Wind Temple’s green portal again, and the hatch will finally open, revealing one heck of a baddie known as Colgera. Here's how to beat Colgera and finish things off at the Wind Temple.

You can now go ahead and interact with the Wind Temple's green portal again, and the hatch will finally open, revealing one heck of a baddie known as Colgera. Here's how to beat Colgera and finish things off at the Wind Temple.