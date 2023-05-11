Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Unbearable Cold - Where to find warm clothes

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, one of the most dangerous biomes across the diverse land of Hyrule is unbearable cold. When the temperature drops, Link will steadily lose hearts as the biting cold lowers his vitality to nothing, quickly resulting in a game over.

But thankfully, there are a number of tools on hand you can use to beat the freeze.

Here’s how to imbue Link with the cold resist status using meals or elixirs, as well as where to find warm clothes throughout Hyrule.

How to resist unbearable cold in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To resist the unbearable cold in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you have three options: cook a warming meal, mix a spicy elixir or find warm clothes.

Cooking a basic food item with a special effect creates a meal that imbues Link with that effect. You can add other ingredients to increase the amount of hearts the meal heals.

The more ingredients with the same effect you add to the meal, the more potent the special effect. So in this example, adding more spicy peppers will result in a longer period of cold resistance.

Spicy peppers are common throughout Hyrule, both in Hyrule Field, the Great Plateau and warm areas of the map like the Gerudo Desert. They’re also all around the Great Sky Island next to the cold area you’re supposed to cross.

Another common ingredient to look out for when cooking meals to resist unbearable cold is Warm Saffina. This herb is found throughout warm areas of the world like the Gerudo Desert.

As an example, cooking four spicy peppers with one piece of meat creates a Spicy Pepper Steak which keeps you warm for more than ten minutes!

Brewing elixirs is one of the more under-explained systems in Tears of the Kingdom. To make one, mix a critter (like a frog, lizard or insect) with a monster part (like chuchu jelly or bokoblin guts).

The main ingredient you’re looking for here is a Warm Darner dragonfly, which is found throughout warm areas of the map and can be bought from the merchant Beedle in cold places.

As an example, cooking two Warm Darner with one Chuchu Jelly makes a Spicy Elixir which staves off cold for over six minutes without wasting the healing that food items can offer.

If you’re tired of using up consumables to fight the cold, you can find some warm clothes on the Great Sky Island that do the job.

The Archaic Warm Greaves, which give the one stage of cold resistance you need to survive the Great Sky Island, are found in a chest on the hill across from the Gutanbac Shrine on the east of the Great Sky Island. It’s inside the giant, hollowed-out tree stump.

Use your Ascend power on the wooden platform sticking out from it to easily make it up there.

For the coldest environments however, you will need to wear two pieces of cold resistant clothing. Once you have dropped out of the sky and have access to the rest of the open world, you can find a full set of cold resistant clothing in Rito Village in Hebra.

On the central tree, you will find the Snowquill clothing set. The tunic costs 500 rupees, the headdress costs 650 rupees and the trousers cost a whopping 1000 rupees.

Alternatively, if you have the Amiibo figure for Revali the Rito champion from Breath of the Wild you can scan it in-game for a chance at a helm which gives one stage of cold resistance. It’s quite rare, but you get one chance a day along with other items.