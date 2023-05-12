Once you finally get your hands on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and dive into Link’s latest adventure, you’ll find yourself making your way through Shrine after Shrine. Getting used to Hyrule and all the abilities Link can access is no easy feat, after all, and Great Sky Island is a great way of introducing us to everything at play here.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What's the best Zelda clone?

There are a few Shrines across Great Sky Island which each get Link accustomed to his new bionic arm and the abilities it is capable of. One of such Shrines, up in the snowy mountains of this floating island, is Gutanbac Shrine. So without further ado, here’s how to complete the Gutanbac Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to get to Gutanbac Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

You’re making your way around Great Sky Island in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and have found yourself among some snowy mountains. On a small island of its own, by some cliffs, sits the alluring Gutanbac Shrine. However, getting up to the Shrine takes some work.

You’ve no doubt already tried to scale the cliffs, just to be informed that they’re too slippery for even Link and his bionic arm to clamber up. So, of course, we’re going to have to put our abilities to the test and construct a ramp up these cliffs.

First things first, it’s pretty chilly up here. Make sure you’ve plenty of Spicy Pepper, and cook up some meals to provide you with Cold Resistance; mixing Spicy Pepper with Apple is perhaps the easiest combination you’ll have access to right now!

If you’re low on Apple, you can also cook three Spicy Pepper together instead. Whip up a few of these and you’ll be right as rain while we make our way to Gutanbac Shrine.

If I'm being honest, this recipe sounds vile.

Now that’s sorted, let’s get building. You’ll want to use the Fuse ability from the In-Isa Shrine to combine a rock and stick, making yourself a stone axe. Use this axe to chop down some trees. You can then use your Ultrahand ability from the Ukouh Shrine to attach the tree logs to each other.

You likely only need three logs for this ramp, but I went with four to be certain.

Once you have a contraption that’s long enough, drop it against the cliffs in such a way so that you’ll be able to have Link scale up it. Link should be able to climb up the ramp no problem, and then enter the Gutanbac Shrine.

How to complete the Gutanbac Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Once you enter the Gutanbac Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Raura will appear to grant you the Ascend ability, which - fun fact - started out as a developer debug cheat before being added to the game!

The Ascend ability will allow Link to move upward through a solid material and emerge on top. Sounds interesting, right?

Head forward and stand beneath the ledge ahead of you. Then, use the Ascend ability on this ledge to, well, ascend through it.

The Ascend animation gives Link some real Resetti from Animal Crossing vibes.

In this next area, there are two platforms to your right that you can Ascend through.

How to get the Gutanbac Shrine chest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The leftmost and smaller platform has a chest atop it which contains a Stone Axe.

Head left to grab the chest, and then right to continue.

To then continue, drop down and use the Ascend ability on the rightmost platform, but prepare for trouble.

Up top, there’ll be a Soldier Construct waiting to obliterate Link, but he’s not too much trouble. This fella’s weapon of choice is a bow and arrow, so you can easily overwhelm him with a hammer.

From where you Ascended, if you look to your right, there is a ledge with a chest atop it. There are also some destructible boxes at the bottom. You can destroy these using arrows fused with Fire Fruit, or by whacking them real hard.

Destroy the wooden boxes and Ascend on up to grab another chest.

Then, you can Ascend up through this small gap and open the chest, which contains a pretty neat Construct Bow!

Now, from where the chest is, take a left and go toward the drawbridge. Here, all Link needs to do is use a sharp weapon of sorts to cut the two ropes that are holding the bridge upright. Then, Link can Ascend through the bridge.

Cut both of these bridge ropes, and then Ascend through the bridge.

Next, have Link Ascend through the moving platform. When the moving platform is in line with the stationary platform above, Ascend again.

Ascend through the moving platform, and then at the right time, Ascend through the second one.

With that taken care of, you can go ahead and complete Gutanbac Shrine. You’ll be rewarded with a Light of Blessing, meaning if this is your third Shrine on the Great Sky Island, you'll now be able to venture into the Temple of Time.

For more on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, check out how to make money, how to surf on your shield, and of course, the answer to the question on everyone’s minds; what if Zelda had permadeath? What then?