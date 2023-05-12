So, you've finally crash-landed in the world of Hyrule once more, except things look a little different this time around. In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you'll wind up on Great Sky Island before you can actually check out the rest of Hyrule, and you'll have a few Shrines to take care of here while Link gets back into the swing of things.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom still has weapon durability but you don't care.

One of such shrines is the In-Isa Shrine, which will have us making the most of our weapons and battling it out with a Soldier Construct! So, without further ado, here's how to complete the In-Isa Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to get to the In-Isa Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The In-Isa Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom requires a little bit of construction to actually get to. Make your way to the area marked on the map below, where you’ll find a big body of water that you need to cross to get over to the In-Isa Shrine.

Make your way over to the north of this body of water.

Of course, at this stage, Link doesn’t have nearly enough stamina to swim all that way. However, if you run along the water’s edge here, you’ll find some logs and a sail.

Using Link’s Ultrahand ability, attach the logs together to form yourself a small raft. Then, attach the sail to the top of the raft upright. Place your makeshift boat in the water, hop on, and you’ll be able to sail on over to the In-Isa Shrine.

Use the Ultrahand ability to form a makeshift raft, and sail on over to the In-Isa Shrine.

How to complete the In-Isa Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Upon entering the In-Isa Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Rauru will appear once more and grant you the Fuse ability. This ability will let you attach something to your equipped weapon or shield to enhance it.

You can undo any fusion you create, too, but this will destroy whatever item you equipped to your weapon. You can learn more about all the possibilities that the Fuse ability opens up in our guide to how to Fuse and repair weapons!

Up ahead, pick up the Rusty Claymore. There will be multiple boulders here, too. Equip the claymore and activate your Fuse ability. Then, use the ability to fuse one of the boulders to the Claymore, creating a pretty epic Boulder Hammer.

You can use this hammer to destroy the stone door in front of you, and continue ahead.

Use your new Fuse ability to create a Boulder Hammer, and use it to break down this door.

After assembling your Boulder Hammer and breaking down the first door, you’ll arrive in a room with some pillars and shallow water.

How to get the In-Isa Shrine chests in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

There will be a chest atop a pillar to the left. All you need to do is take your Boulder Hammer to it, destroying the pillar, and the chest will fall down to Link’s level!

Destroy this pillar, and this chest will reward you with five arrows.

Now, you’ll find that Link is unable to go straight ahead. Head right, instead, and pick all the Fire Fruit from the trees.

Now, if you look up, you’ll see another chest on a wooden platform surrounded by branches. What we want to do is begin to aim with one of our arrows using ‘ZR’, and then a prompt will appear, telling us we can choose a material to attach.

Press right on the D-pad, and attach Fire Fruit to your arrows. Then, fire an arrow at the platform the chest is sitting on. A fire will start, and again, the chest will come tumbling down to Link’s level.

We need to set this platform on fire using Fire Fruit fused with our arrows.

This chest will give us a small key, which we need to go through the locked door from the previous room!

Now, in the next room is a rock-slinging Soldier Construct. He’s easy enough to take down using our Fire Fruit-infused arrows, but when you run out, you can just sling a long stick or your Boulder Hammer at him too.

On either side of the room, you’ll find additional weapons, an area to start a fire and cook food, and some more Fire Fruit. Once the Soldier Construct is killed, use your Boulder Hammer to destroy the next stone door.

After killing the rock-slinging Soldier Construct, break down this door and leave the In-Isa Shrine!

You’ll then be able to complete the In-Isa Shrine, where you’ll be rewarded with a Light of Blessing. Now, onto the next Shrine!

For more on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, take a look at the best ways of making money, how to increase your inventory size, and how you can surf on that shield of yours.