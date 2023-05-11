Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Hestu location - How to increase inventory size

Hestu the giant Korok is a familiar (hidden) face in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but serves an important purpose.

Hestu increases your inventory size, allowing you to carry more weapons, bows and shields in exchange for an ever-increasing amount of Korok Seeds.

Korok Seeds are placed into his magical maracas, which after a quick shake and beautiful dance will leave Link with more space in his pockets. When you’re picking up so many cool weapons and fusing together exciting creations, inventory size can feel very limited in Tears of the Kingdom, so you will want to keep track of Hestu to grow your capacity.

Here’s where to look!

Where to find Korok Seeds in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

You can find Korok Seeds to trade to Hestu all over Hyrule by:

Helping stranded Koroks reach their friends

Shooting flying balloon targets or completing archery challenges after standing on leaf-marked podiums

Catching falling seeds after hitting glowing flowers

Picking up conspicuous rocks to find Koroks underneath

Offering an apple at statues with one full bowl and one empty bowl

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Hestu location

Head to this spot on the map to find Hestu!

To find Hestu in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, head northwest towards Hebra from Lookout Landing, cross Carok Bridge, go past New Serenne Stable to the foot of Lindor’s Brow. Hestu will be cowering near Lindor’s Brow cave, scared of some enemies.

Defeat the enemies Hestu is scared of - you will need a bladed weapon like a sword or an axe to chop them down - to complete the Hestu’s Concerns Side Adventure. He will now let you trade him Korok Seeds to upgrade your inventory before moving.

After your initial meeting, Hestu says he’s heading east to somewhere safe. But despite his quite cryptic description, luckily this is somewhere easily accessible.

Following your first encounter, Hestu takes up residence in the main square of Lookout Landing in the middle of Hyrule Field.

Speak to him there whenever you have leftover Korok Seeds to expand your inventory size and hoard more weapons, bows and shields!

Finally once you reach the Korok Forest, Hestu will take up permanent residence with his friends there.