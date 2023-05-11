There are a huge number of mobility options available to Link in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but none are more fun than shield surfing.

Right from the start of the game, Link can plant his feet on the back of pretty much every shield and ride it down slopes. But that’s not all. By fusing different items to a shield you can do more useful things with shield surfing than ever before, so here’s what to do.

How to Shield Surf in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To shield surf in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, hold “ZL” to raise your shield then Press “X” to jump and “A” to plant your feet on the back of your shield.

You will then skim along the floor until you run out of momentum. This is obviously best done down hills or other steep surfaces, you can do it pretty much anywhere you like.

Bare in mind though that shield surfing will damage your shield and eventually break it. If you’re precious about your strongest main shield, save it for battle and use something you’re less protective of for shield surfing.

How to make a skateboard in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Surfing isn’t the only extreme sport you can use your shield for in Tears of the Kingdom. With the Fuse power, you can add wheels to the bottom of your shield to grind rails and cover steep ground extremely quickly.

To make a skateboard, fuse a mine cart from a sky island to your shield to make a mine cart shield. You can then use it to jump on rails and grind down without messing about lining up a proper mine cart.

For flat-ground skating, fuse a Zonai device cart to a shield. You can use this kind of skateboard to roll down hills extremely quickly and have a lot of fun while you’re doing it.

Both of these activities will also damage and eventually break your shield so choose wisely!

How to make a pogo stick in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Finally, one other shield surfing you should know about is the pogo stick, which can launch Link to high places with ease.

For this, fuse a Zonai device spring to a shield. Once you plant your feet on the back and hit the ground, the spring will activate and fling Link into the air. This is an extremely useful piece of equipment for reaching tough ledges.