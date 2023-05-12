The game that most of us have been waiting six years for is finally here. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has arrived, seeing Link take to the skies in pursuit of Zelda once more. There’s new abilities, mechanics, and Shrines to be exploring; one of your first being the Ukouh Shrine on Great Sky Island.

Here's a full video run-through of the Ukouh shrine. For a detailed step by step guide, read on.

In typical Zelda fashion, the game doesn’t hold your hand, and puzzles are left to players to solve in their own way. After all, not every puzzle in Tears of the Kingdom has the same, single solution! Without further ado, here’s how to complete the Ukouh Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to complete the Ukouh Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

As you first set foot in Hyrule again, you’ll be spending some time on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Great Sky Island first. You might’ve already tried to visit the Temple of Time at this point, too, and been redirected to the Ukouh Shrine by Rauru instead.

It appears Link needs to complete some Shrines and power up his new arm before getting off this island among the clouds. Once you enter the Ukouh Shrine, marked on the below map, you’ll be granted the Ultrahand ability, which allows you to move things freely, and attach them to other objects!

Rauru points out the Ukouh Shrine for you, so clamber on over there!

Once Rauru leaves you to it, commence ahead and use your new ability to move the concrete plank here to form a bridge for Link.

Use Link's Ultrahand ability to move this plank and form a bridge.

Up next, there’ll be two concrete planks, and we’ll need to do a little DIY. Using the Ultrahand ability, you want to glue one plank to the end of the second plank, making an extra long plank.

You can then position this, also using the Ultrahand ability, to form another bridge across the gap for Link.

Now use the Ultrahand ability to attach the two planks, and form an even longer bridge!

Now, the next area of the Ukouh Shrine is where things become tricky. We somehow have to make our way across an even larger gap using a wooden plank, and some hooks, but how?

Well, if you look upward, you’ll see an example of what we’re supposed to do; the wooden plank can manoeuvre across the long rail here, if we attach a hook to it. The image below shows off the example that I am talking about!

See how that platform up there is moving along via the rail and hook? We need to replicate that.

So, whip out your Ultrahand ability, and attach one of the hooks here to the wooden plank. Then, carefully hook the contraption on the railing here. It’ll then begin to slide along to the end of the shrine, so jump on quickly!

Attach one of the nearby hooks upright to the wooden plank, and then hook it on the railing here. Jump aboard and complete the Ukouh Shrine!

At the end of the Ukouh Shrine, you’ll be granted the Light of Blessing. Although, Link will need to complete a few more Shrines across Great Sky Island before being granted access to the Temple of Time.

How to get the Ukouh Shrine chest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

As is typically the case, the Ukouh Shrine also hides away a chest that you can acquire in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You'll find the chest in the corner of the room after forming your second bridge, but before creating your platform (that takes you to the end of the Shrine).

Grabbing this chest is simple enough. Simple grab the bridge you made using two concrete planks using your Ultrahand ability, and move this over towards the ledge that the chest is on. Drop the planks so the edge is just over the ledge, and you'll have yourself a nice little ramp leading up to the chest!

This chest will reward you with some Amber.

For more on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, check out how to get more hearts and stamina, as well as how to repair your weapons!