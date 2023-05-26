During your adventure across Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’re tasked with investigating four Regional Phenomena. If you’re headed to Gerudo Town, you should’ve already visited the likes of Rito Village, Goron City, and Zora Domain. If not, it’s highly recommended you come back here after completing those quests!

If you’re ready to take on Gerudo, be prepared for hot and stormy weather. You’ll find plenty of resources to cook with as you start out in Gerudo, but there’s no harm in having more! Now, without further ado, here’s our Riju of Gerudo Town walkthrough for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Riju of Gerudo Town walkthrough

First up, we need to actually get to Gerudo Town, which is trickier than you might think when your Purah Pad won’t work because of the storm. We’ll also be quizzed by Naia before we can even access Gerudo Canyon, too.

After finally entering Gerudo Canyon and slowly making our way to Gerudo Town, it’s time for is to find chief Riju and ask some questions. We’ll also end up fighting a bunch of Gibdo across Kara Kara Bazaar and Gerudo Town, but that’s no bother for Link.

Once we’ve been reunited with Riju, she has us investigate a mural in Gerudo Town, and wants Link to solve it. So, off we go with solving the mural’s riddle and messing about with a bunch of pillars across the desert.

With the mural puzzle solved, the Lightning Temple will be revealed. We’ll have a very brief rendezvous with Queen Gibdo, and then we’ll need to power four batteries inside the temple.

When the Lightning Temple is complete, the powered batteries will send us up to a previously inaccessible floor. The seventh floor of the temple is where Queen Gibdo is residing, and we’ll need to finish off our fight with her to round things up in Gerudo Town.

Once that’s all completed, you’ll have wrapped up the Riju of Gerudo Town quest line, and hopefully, wrapped up all of the Regional Phenomena, too. Now, it’s time to speak with Purah at Lookout Landing and see what they want us to do next. Stay tuned for more on that soon!

