Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Unlock Hyrule Field Skyview Tower

Unlocking Hyrule Field Skyview Tower is likely one of the toughest combat challenges you have faced so far in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You’re up against a slew of Bokoblins, a tall, slender Moblin and an imposing Boss Bokoblin to top it all off.

Here are some pointers if you’re struggling to fight your way to the top on your way to visiting all of the Skyview Tower locations across Hyrule.

How to unlock Hyrule Field Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

As you approach Hyrule Field Skyview Tower, you have a few options of how you can approach. The first, and probably the easiest, is the wooden spiral staircase guarded by a Moblin.

If you’re feeling inventive, you could also attack from the air using a balloon Zonai Device, or create a hot air current to ride up by setting the long grass alight with a fire fruit.

Or if stealth is more your game, you can use you Ascend power to fly up to the top of the wooden structure almost undetected.

Whatever you angle, one tip for unlocking the Hyrule Field Skyview Tower more easily is attack at night. During nighttime hours the Bokoblins will be asleep, allowing you to fight a few at a time without waking the others. It also allows you to get the first strike uncontested.

Also, when fighting the Moblin, I would recommend using a heavy, two-handed weapon like a Claymore. In the physics-based combat of Tears of the Kingdom, the second strike of a combo with a heavy weapon is very likely to knock big enemies off their feet.

Large enemies can often send you to a game over with one hit at this stage of the game, so if you can control their ability to attack, Link is at a huge advantage.

Once it’s dealt with, you should arrive at a hill with a giant spiked ball. To deal with the ball, again you have a few options.

If you have a spare weapon, you can Fuse the ball onto the end of your weapon and use it for a big power boost.

Alternatively, you can send it rolling back towards the Bokoblins with your Rewind power.

Next, you’re up against the group led by the Boss Bokoblin. If you’ve attacked at night you might be in luck. If the Boss Bokoblin is asleep you can just waltz up to the Skyview Tower and unlock it without a challenge.

However, if they’re awake and raring to go you’ve got a real test on your hands, since the Boss Bokoblin also wields a weapon topped with a giant spiky ball.

He will also throw his allies at you, so be mindful to keep your distance.

Work your way around the smaller Bokolins and defeat them first, so you can then focus on the Boss.

Use your environment to your advantage and fuse a fire fruit with an arrow to target the exploding barrels in this area.

Once you’re one-on-one with the Boss, treat them as you did the Moblin earlier. Use a heavy weapon and your second swing will knock them to the ground. Control their ability to retaliate and run the other way when they do look like they’re going to get a swing off.

With a decent - hopefully spiky - weapon in hand you will prevail with a little determination.

When everything is clear, approach the Skyview Tower and slide the door open. Your gateway to the sky above Hyrule Field is unlocked!