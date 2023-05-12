Skyview Towers are a vital part of navigating the continent of Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Not only do they fire Link into the air, enabling exploration of both the sky and the far-flung places you can glide to, but they also reveal large portions of the world map too.

Finding your way around the map becomes so much easier once it's fully revealed, so it’s not a bad idea to tour the world and activate all of the Skyview Towers almost immediately in Tears of the Kingdom.

But to do that, you need to know where they are first. Below is a list of every Skyview Tower location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, as well as some more information on revealing the map.

How do Skyview Towers reveal the map in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

To reveal the full world map in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you need to activate all of the Skyview Towers.

Most of them have a brief puzzle at their base before you can use them, but it’s very possible to complete them all right at the beginning of your adventure.

Use the boost from one Skyview Tower to soar to another!

A trick for revealing the full map quickly is to climb one Skyview Tower and shoot Link into the air. Next, as you plummet back down to the ground, look for the top of another Skyview Tower nearby.

Use your glider to make your way over there, avoiding most of the obstacles that would usually be in your way.

Using this technique to ride the boost from one Skyview Tower to the next one can carry you all the way around the map relatively easily. The only thing you really need is the right clothing or food to survive the unbearable cold in snowy areas of the map.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Skyview Tower locations

There are 15 Skyview Towers to activate in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Each offers great access to its surrounding areas via your paraglider, as well as the sky islands above it:

Lookout Landing Skyview Tower - Lookout Landing, Central Hyrule Hyrule Tower Skyview Tower - Hyrule Field, Central Hyrule Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower - Lindor’s Brow, Hyrule Ridge Rospro Pass Skyview Tower - Near Rito Village, Hebra Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower - Hebra Mountains, Hebra Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower - Gerudo Highlands Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower - Gerudo Desert Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower - Great Hyrule Forest Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower - Akkala Highlands Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower - South of Goron City, Eldin Upland Zorana Skyview Tower - Near Zora’s Domain, Lanayru Wetlands Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower - Near Kakariko Village, West Necluda Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower - Mount Lanayru Popla Foothills Skyview Tower - Popla Foothills, West Necluda Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower - Mount Taran, East Necluda

The map image below is marked with the all of the Skyview Tower locations in Tears of the Kingdom:

Finding all 15 Skyview Towers reveals the lovely world map

Once you’ve visited and activated all of the above, your world map will be complete and nothing will be out of your reach!