Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Unlock Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower

The harsh environment and elevated terrain around Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower make it difficult to get to by conventional means in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. But lucky for Link, he’s not travelling by conventional means.

Braving the unbearable cold of northwestern Hyrule requires special equipment that’s easy to remember. But there are parts of your toolkit that make traversal a lot easier that it’s just as easy to forget about.

Here’s how to get to where you need to go!

How to unlock Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

As you approach Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower the landscape elevates and fractures into a forest of mushroom-shaped pillars. To climb them, equip your Ascend power and zoom up through the bottom.

Once you’re up to this higher level, you can move around in a circle using the Ascend power to reach the next platform.

Look for overhanging areas on the mushrooms to Ascend to. Or alternatively, you can use Spring Zonai Devices to get a boost.

Once you get close enough to the Tower, you should see a brown outcrop of rocks that aren’t covered with snow. This is guarded by a few different Construct enemies, and a tough variety at that, so be careful if you’re still in the early-game to not get beaten up and floored in one hit.

When the Constructs are dealt with, collect the useful items they drop and climb to the top of the rocks they were guarding.

From this vantage point you can glide across to the plateau housing the Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower.

On the other side, wade through the snow up to the Tower’s entrance and collect the items from around its base. You can then unlock and activate it without any further challenges, the journey there was enough of a puzzle!

From here you can get to all sorts of locations across the Hebra Mountains and Tabantha Tundra, which is where you complete the Zelda’s Golden Horse quest.