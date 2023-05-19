If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Unlock Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower

A forest of stony mushrooms, what next?

Link activating Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Nintendo
James Billcliffe avatar
Guide by James Billcliffe Guides Editor
Published on

The harsh environment and elevated terrain around Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower make it difficult to get to by conventional means in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. But lucky for Link, he’s not travelling by conventional means.

Braving the unbearable cold of northwestern Hyrule requires special equipment that’s easy to remember. But there are parts of your toolkit that make traversal a lot easier that it’s just as easy to forget about.

Here’s how to get to where you need to go!

What's the best Zelda clone?

How to unlock Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Link using the Ascend power in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

As you approach Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower the landscape elevates and fractures into a forest of mushroom-shaped pillars. To climb them, equip your Ascend power and zoom up through the bottom.

Link wading through snow towards Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Once you’re up to this higher level, you can move around in a circle using the Ascend power to reach the next platform.

Look for overhanging areas on the mushrooms to Ascend to. Or alternatively, you can use Spring Zonai Devices to get a boost.

Link climbing towards Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Once you get close enough to the Tower, you should see a brown outcrop of rocks that aren’t covered with snow. This is guarded by a few different Construct enemies, and a tough variety at that, so be careful if you’re still in the early-game to not get beaten up and floored in one hit.

When the Constructs are dealt with, collect the useful items they drop and climb to the top of the rocks they were guarding.

Link gliding towards Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

From this vantage point you can glide across to the plateau housing the Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower.

On the other side, wade through the snow up to the Tower’s entrance and collect the items from around its base. You can then unlock and activate it without any further challenges, the journey there was enough of a puzzle!

From here you can get to all sorts of locations across the Hebra Mountains and Tabantha Tundra, which is where you complete the Zelda’s Golden Horse quest.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

Action Adventure, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch and

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
James Billcliffe avatar

James Billcliffe

Guides Editor

James suffers so you don't have to, creating expert guides for the toughest games and reviews for the biggest blockbuster releases.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch