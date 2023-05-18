If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Unlock Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower

Fly high above the heat of the desert!

Link interacting with Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Nintendo
James Billcliffe avatar
Guide by James Billcliffe Guides Editor
In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower is your gateway to the desert, which has been covered by a giant sandcloud that blocks vision and navigation devices.

Because it makes your life wandering the dunes just that little bit more manageable, and because it gives you a good spot to survey it from above, this is one of the most useful Skyview Tower locations in Hyrule.

However, despite its utility, the Gerudo Canyon Tower can be confusing to unlock since the terminal doesn’t work and there isn’t a technician in sight like most of the others. Here’s what you need to do to fix it!

How to unlock Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower

To gain access to Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower you need to fix the nearby elevator to allow the mechanic, Sawson, to reach the terminal.

Link talking to Sawson outside Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Speak to him at the bottom of the elevator to get an idea of the issue at hand.

To raise his side of the elevator, you need to add weight to the pulley on the other side.

Luckily, there are plenty of materials to achieve this laying around. Make your way back up to the front of the Tower and you should see some metal boxes.

Link attaching metal boxes to an elevator in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Use your Ultrahand power to move the metal boxes and attach them to the pulley on the right-hand side of the elevator.

Three metal boxes is enough weight to raise Sawson up to where he needs to be.

Link fixing the elevator outside Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Speak to him once he’s at the top and he will set about fixing the Tower. Link will then be able to launch himself into the air and fill in the map of the sprawling desert area.

This is great not just for reaching the Gerudo Canyon Stable where you complete one of the Lucky Clover Gazette quests, but the desert Bazaar and eventually Gerudo Town itself.

VG247 Merch