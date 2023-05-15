Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Unlock Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower

Who knew the Rabella Wetlands were going to be so…wet? Unlocking the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom requires some unique lateral thinking, using Link’s powers to overcome environmental obstacles.

This puzzle is built around elemental reactions at its core, but that’s not immediately obvious – here’s what to do!

How to unlock Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower

Whenever you approach Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower, the weather will change into a downpour, with rain soaking the thorny, spiked bushes that have grown around the Tower.

First, to penetrate the first layer of thorns, throw a fire fruit (or fuse one to an arrow) at the spiky bushes covered by the wooden structure.

Under cover from the rain, these bushes will set on fire and burn away to nothing, letting you approach the main entrance to the Tower.

This forms the basis of how you enter the rest of the tower as well, but there’s a problem. The thorns covering the door are completely soaked from the rain and can’t be set on fire. Any time you try to set them alight, the rain will douse the flames.

To get around this, look for some building materials on your right.

Use Ultrahand to attach some long boards together into a makeshift barrier, then place that barrier over the top of the thorns blocking the door.

Completely covering the thorns stops them getting wet from the rain. Now either throw a fire fruit or attach one to an arrow and set it off into the bushes. They will now burn away to nothing without getting fizzled out by the rain.

Slide open the doors to the Skyview Tower and you can activate it like any other. This is one of the most fun Skyview Tower locations in Tears of the Kingdom to unlock, because it unveils a large area of southern coastline with lots of interesting activities to discover!