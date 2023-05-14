Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Unlock Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower

Unlocking Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is probably the most frustrating Skyview Tower location in the entire game.

This is because the characters involved give you terrible advice and the clues you receive are vague at best and deliberately misleading at worst. Once completed though, it gives you a great base to explore the rest of West Necluda and beyond. Here’s what you need to know!

How to unlock Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To access the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower, you need to go into the Sahasra Slope Cave beneath the tower and use your Ascend power to bypass the locked door from below.

Why would you even mention mushrooms!

As you approach the tower, you speak to Billson, the unhelpful Rito mechanic charged with fixing the Tower. While discussing the caves below the tower, he specifically mentions that he’s hungry and used to go mushroom hunting in them during construction.

Gaining access to the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower has nothing to do with mushrooms, or his hungry stomach, so don’t be misled into thinking he wants you to bring him some yummy mushrooms from the caves as a snack.

Instead, drop down the hill and enter the caves. Have a Rock Hammer handy and smash your way through the cracked rocks, bearing over to your right. Luckily, if you’re short on rock-smashing equipment several rusty claymores and other two-handed weapons will drop from inside the rubble to replenish your supply.

There are a lot of rocks to remove here, but on your right again, you will uncover a secret passage in the wall which leads to a small cavern.

Use the map to line yourself up underneath the building, then use your Ascend power inside the cavern and you will pop out inside the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower!

Revealing this part of the map helps you with navigating towards tons of useful locations like Kakariko Village, Zora’s Domain and nearby Dragon’s Tears Memories!