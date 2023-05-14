If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Unlock Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower

Find your own mushrooms, Billson!

Link approaching Sahadra Slope Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Nintendo
James Billcliffe avatar
Guide by James Billcliffe Guides Editor
Published on

Unlocking Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is probably the most frustrating Skyview Tower location in the entire game.

This is because the characters involved give you terrible advice and the clues you receive are vague at best and deliberately misleading at worst. Once completed though, it gives you a great base to explore the rest of West Necluda and beyond. Here’s what you need to know!

What's the best Zelda clone?

How to unlock Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To access the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower, you need to go into the Sahasra Slope Cave beneath the tower and use your Ascend power to bypass the locked door from below.

Link talking to the Rito mechanic Billson in front of Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Why would you even mention mushrooms!

As you approach the tower, you speak to Billson, the unhelpful Rito mechanic charged with fixing the Tower. While discussing the caves below the tower, he specifically mentions that he’s hungry and used to go mushroom hunting in them during construction.

Gaining access to the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower has nothing to do with mushrooms, or his hungry stomach, so don’t be misled into thinking he wants you to bring him some yummy mushrooms from the caves as a snack.

Link smashing rocks to reveal a tunnel inside Sahasra Slope cave in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Instead, drop down the hill and enter the caves. Have a Rock Hammer handy and smash your way through the cracked rocks, bearing over to your right. Luckily, if you’re short on rock-smashing equipment several rusty claymores and other two-handed weapons will drop from inside the rubble to replenish your supply.

Link entering a secret tunnel in Sahasra Slope cave in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

There are a lot of rocks to remove here, but on your right again, you will uncover a secret passage in the wall which leads to a small cavern.

Link using the Ascend power to access Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Use the map to line yourself up underneath the building, then use your Ascend power inside the cavern and you will pop out inside the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower!

Revealing this part of the map helps you with navigating towards tons of useful locations like Kakariko Village, Zora’s Domain and nearby Dragon’s Tears Memories!

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

Action Adventure, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch and

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
James Billcliffe avatar

James Billcliffe

Guides Editor

James suffers so you don't have to, creating expert guides for the toughest games and reviews for the biggest blockbuster releases.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch