Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Unlock Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower

A sky-scraping testament to modern technology in the middle of an ancient ruin

Link overlooking Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Nintendo
James Billcliffe avatar
Guide by James Billcliffe Guides Editor
Published on

In the mysterious north of Hyrule near the shrouded forest in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom lies the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower, a sky-scraping testament to modern technology in the middle of the dilapidated, ancient settlement.

At its base you reunite with your old, unhelpful friend from the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower, Billson the Rito mechanic, who is once again at a loss.

Link speaking to Billson outside Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nothing appears to be broken about the Tower, but it’s still not working. Billson asks Link to investigate, not knowing the amount of rocket-powered platforming that will be required to solve the issue.

Here’s what you need to know!

How to unlock Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To access Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower, Link needs to climb to the top and remove the slab blocking its spout. The only problem is that the jagged angles of the Tower mean you can’t climb it directly.

So to get to the top, Link needs to use the scattered Zonai Devices around the ruins to propel him skyward.

Link climbing up to a floating platform next to Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

First, climb the ruins on the eastern side of the Tower so you can jump up to the floating platform there.

Link attaching a rocket to a platform in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Next, use Ultrahand to attach the strewn rockets to the platform. Mount one on either side of the platform so they are symmetrical and pointing straight up, since it’s maximum height you want to achieve.

Link gliding over Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

With the rockets in position, give the platform a whack. This will fire you up into the sky so high that you can glide onto the top of the Tower.

But now you can see the extent of the problem. There’s a Zonai platform blocking the top of the tower, and you can’t use Ultrahand to move it while you’re standing on top.

Link using Ultrahand to move a floating platform in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Now glide down to where the archer Construct is shooting at you, defeat it, then use Ultrahand to move the offending platform from the top of the Tower.

A little scene will play and you will hear that beautiful noise that means you’ve solved a puzzle. Make your way back down to the ground and speak to Billson who, again, has done nothing but stand there.

You’re now free to unlock the tower and explore further!

About the Author
James Billcliffe avatar

James Billcliffe

Guides Editor

James suffers so you don't have to, creating expert guides for the toughest games and reviews for the biggest blockbuster releases.

