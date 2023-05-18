Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Unlock Rospro Pass Skyview Tower

Unlocking the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower can be a thorny issue for some players, especially since it’s likely one of the first ones you’ve visited so far in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Although the spiky vines blocking the entrance seem impenetrable at first, you only need to exploit one of the game’s basic elemental reactions to make it through unscathed.

Here’s what to do!

How to unlock Rospro Pass Skyview Tower

To access Rospro Pass Skyview Tower, you need to burn away the spiky bushes blocking the entrance.

You can do this either by fusing a fire fruit to an arrow by holding “ZR” to draw an arrow, then pressing up on the directional pad to select something to attach, then releasing the up button after using the right stick to navigate to a fire fruit.

Alternatively, you can just throw a fire fruit at the bushes without wasting an arrow. You do this by holding “R”, then pressing the up directional button to open the item inventory as you would if you were using an arrow.

You only need to use one fire fruit, since the flames will spread naturally across the rest of the bushes.

Unlocking this Tower is useful for a few reasons, but most importantly it’s to two major quest hubs that you can return to often, Rito Village and the Lucky Clover Gazette.

The snowy landscape around Rospro Pass Skyview Tower is frigidly cold, chilling Link to the bone if he’s not careful. What’s worse, it only gets colder from here the higher up you go. Here’s how to get a full suit of warm clothes to resist the extreme cold.

This Skyview Tower location is also conveniently placed to unlock another nearby, Pikida Stonegrove. Make your way over there next to reveal the entire northwest corner of the huge map.