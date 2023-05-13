Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Unlock Lindor's Brow Skyview Tower

On your way northwest from Lookout Landing in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom you reach the hilly landscape of Hyrule Ridge, where you can unlock Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower.

Lindor’s Brow is a very useful Skyview Tower location to grab, since it can be a difficult area to navigate without guidance. However, due to its proximity to important story quests like the Dragon’s Tears Memories, it’s also a great fast-travel location too.

The only problem is that it’s surrounded by a moat and high wall that might be too much for your meagre stamina wheel at this point in your adventure. But don’t sweat it, there’s a simple trick to get enough air to make the crossing.

How to unlock Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

First off, you can reach Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower in two ways: the right way or the exciting way. The exciting way is similar to the right way, but faster.

The right way is to use the building materials on the Skyview Tower’s southern side to build a wooden bridge across the water with Ultrahand.

But that method doesn’t involve setting anything on fire, so why would you do that?

Look at the patch of long grass by the waterside. Attach a fire fruit to an arrow, then fire the arrow at the long grass. This creates an elemental reaction which causes a current of hot air to shoot up from the burning grass.

Jump into the hot air current and open your paraglider. You can then glide over to the other side of the water and make the easy climb to the top of the wall.

Interact with the door of the Skyview Tower and then the terminal inside to activate it, revealing vast swathes of land across Hyrule Ridge and the Tabantha Frontier.