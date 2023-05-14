If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Unlock Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower

Soar high above the mountains of Eldin Canyon

Link using the Rewind power to ride a large rock into the sky in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Nintendo
James Billcliffe avatar
Guide by James Billcliffe Guides Editor
Published on

The mountainous landscape of Eldin Canyon in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be tough to navigate, so why not get an aerial view by unlocking Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower?

Unlocking the Skyview Tower location in Eldin Canyon can be tricky, because it relies heavily on your knowledge of reactive objects in the wider game world - there isn’t a unique puzzle sitting next to it that you need to solve.

Here’s what you need to do!

What's the best Zelda clone?

How to unlock Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The door to Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower is blocked, but the Tower is still open from the top. To enter, you need to look for a nearby falling rock, climb on top it and send it back the way it came using your Rewind power.

Then glide down the spout of the tower and open the door from the inside.

Link trying to open the door of Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

As you approached the Tower you probably spoke to Sawson, the technician trying to fix the issue by the door. Your clue to use Rewind on one of the falling rocks was him telling you that a falling piece of ruin knocked the cap off of the tower.

Link targeting a large rock with the Rewind power in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

If you’re struggling to find a rock to Rewind - or just missed where one fell - activate the power and things you can interact with will be highlighted in yellow, along with the path they will take as they travel backwards through time.

Make sure that you get enough height to reach the top of the tower, but not so much that you start to ascend into the Sky Archipelago above Eldin Canyon. Also, it’s a good idea to land on top of the tower rather than try and glide straight down the chimney. It’s quite a long way, so you could run out of stamina and hit the ground harder than intended, sending you back to where you started!

This reveals a large chunk of the map including Death Mountain and Goron City.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

Action Adventure, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch and

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
James Billcliffe avatar

James Billcliffe

Guides Editor

James suffers so you don't have to, creating expert guides for the toughest games and reviews for the biggest blockbuster releases.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch