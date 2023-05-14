Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Unlock Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower

The mountainous landscape of Eldin Canyon in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be tough to navigate, so why not get an aerial view by unlocking Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower?

Unlocking the Skyview Tower location in Eldin Canyon can be tricky, because it relies heavily on your knowledge of reactive objects in the wider game world - there isn’t a unique puzzle sitting next to it that you need to solve.

Here’s what you need to do!

How to unlock Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The door to Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower is blocked, but the Tower is still open from the top. To enter, you need to look for a nearby falling rock, climb on top it and send it back the way it came using your Rewind power.

Then glide down the spout of the tower and open the door from the inside.

As you approached the Tower you probably spoke to Sawson, the technician trying to fix the issue by the door. Your clue to use Rewind on one of the falling rocks was him telling you that a falling piece of ruin knocked the cap off of the tower.

If you’re struggling to find a rock to Rewind - or just missed where one fell - activate the power and things you can interact with will be highlighted in yellow, along with the path they will take as they travel backwards through time.

Make sure that you get enough height to reach the top of the tower, but not so much that you start to ascend into the Sky Archipelago above Eldin Canyon. Also, it’s a good idea to land on top of the tower rather than try and glide straight down the chimney. It’s quite a long way, so you could run out of stamina and hit the ground harder than intended, sending you back to where you started!

This reveals a large chunk of the map including Death Mountain and Goron City.