Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Unlock Upland Zorana Skyview Tower

Conveniently situated in the east of Hyrule, Upland Zorana is one of the more story-driven quests you have to complete to unlock one of the Skyview Tower locations in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

It’s deceptively simple. However, if you’re prone to exploring you may well stumble upon this Tower and its quest long before you’re acquainted with the item you’re supposed to use to solve it.

Here’s what you need to do!

How to unlock Upland Zorana Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To enter the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower, you need to wash away the muck using a Hydrant Zonai Device or splash fruit.

If you’re going down the Hydrant route, hold up on the directional pad to open your inventory, press “Y” to toggle down to devices, then press X with Hydrant selected to drop it on the ground.

Whereas for a splash fruit you need to hold “R”, then press up on the directional pad to select something to throw.

You know to do this because in front of the tower you can see Bazz the Zora warrior stuck in the muck. Free him as discussed with a Hydrant or splash fruit, and this will complete the Mired in Muck Side Adventure.

This earns you a Zora weapon with the “Water Warrior” ability, which doubles attack power when Link is wet. When fused, this makes Zora items some of the best weapons in Tears of the Kingdom.

With that done, repeat the process on the front door of the Tower. A quick wash will allow Link access to the skies above Zora’s Domain!

Unlocking Upland Zorana is useful for a slew of reasons. It’s close to other useful travel points like Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower, as well as nearby Dragon’s Tears Memories.

It’s also great for completing the main story quests in this region, but also side quests like finding the Akkala Citadel Bedchamber for the Fierce Deity set!