Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Unlock Popla Foothills Skyview Tower

"What is it Lassie? There's a mechanic down the well?"

Link approaching Popla Foothills Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Nintendo
To unlock the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom you’re going to have to help someone in need.

While most Skyview Tower locations are quite self-contained, this one requires a fair amount of wandering. So much so that you might think you’ve gone too far and strayed off course.

Here’s what you need to do.

How to unlock Popla Foothills Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Link investigating the well next to the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To gain access to the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower, you need to rescue Elmerson the mechanic from inside the well at the foot of the tower.

Hop down the well and smash the rocks next to the pool below, then walk around the corner.

Link speaking to Elmerson through some cell bars in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Here you will find Elmerson trapped by some bars after greedily triggering a trapped treasure chest.

A map screen showing Popla Foothills Excavation Site in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To rescue him, you need to return to the surface then head south to the Popla Foothills Excavation Site.

Walk in through the entrance and over towards Elmerson. Use your Ultrahand power to grab a nearby rock and place it on the button next to the cage.

Link releasing Elmerson from his cage in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

This releases Elmerson from prison, so he can return to his post.

As an extra aside, to get the treasure chest next to Elmerson’s prison, fire up your Ultrahand power and target the treasure chest. Press the down button on the directional pad to bring it closer towards you and onto the button on the other side of the bars.

Link using Ultrahand to place a treasure chest on a button in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The weight of the chest depresses the button and lets you get at the loot.

With that done, head back up to the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower and speak with Elmerson. Free from his cage, he opens the door and gives Link access to this section of the sky!

Revealing this portion of the map uncovers a few cool locations around Faron, including the lake where you find one of the best horses in Tears of the Kingdom.

VG247 Merch