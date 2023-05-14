How to get to Rito Village and find Tulin in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

After meeting with Captain Hoz and learning all about Skyview Towers from Purah in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll be told to visit all four corners of the map in search of regional phenomena. The first region recommend to you is the Hebra region, where Rito Village resides.

Making your way to Rito Village is easy enough, but there will be a few things in your way, as is usually the case with Zelda. Without further ado, here's how to get to Rito Village and where to find Tulin in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to get to Rito Village in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

When heading to Rito Village in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll want to make your way to the marker in the north-west of your map. If you make your way over there, you should eventually wind up at Lucky Clover Gazette, which is ever so slightly east of the village.

Lucky Clover Gazette is just above the heart icon, and on the way to Rito Village.

From here, the bridge over to the archipelago that Rito Village resides on is broken. There’s no doubt multiple ways of getting over there, but I chose to chop down dozens of trees and construct a bridge of my own using the Ultrahand ability.

My bridge was constructed by chopping down ten trees, but if you’re more confident with walking along the narrow logs than I am, just five logs will do.

Make your way across the various bridges here until you reach Rito Village, then ascend the stairs to meet with Tulin at the top! You can also stop by the various shops along the way, if needed.

Speak with Tulin and Teba to get the Rito Village quest line kicked off.

This will then finally start off the ‘Tulin of Rito Village’ main quest.

Where to find Tulin of Rito Village in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Teba will point out two bonfires in the distance for you. So, chop chop, and glide on over there. There is a snowy pillar in the middle of this area, so you can drop Link off for a quick stamina refill along the way.

Glide over to the far bonfire.

Once you reach the bonfires, head inside the hut here and speak with Harth. He’ll advise you that Tulin headed to Hebra South Summit Cave with his friends. Like Harth’s hut, the entrance is marked with another bonfire, and is up the ladder to the left of the hut.

Go up these ladders and begin your search for Tulin.

Once up the ladder, continue up the slope until you meet Cecili. Talk with her, and then continue ahead. Once you reach the Bokoblin enemies, take care of them and head up the west slope, rather than forward. You’ll soon see a bonfire marking the Hebra South Summit Cave!

Here's the entrance to Hebra South Summit Cave.

You can then make your way through the cave. Laissa will warn you of a creature in the cave, but fortunately for us, this particular baddie won’t bother us too much.

To get past the thorns in the cave, set them alight using arrows and fire fruit, or any other fiery technology you have to hand.

Set the thorns alight or carefully dodge them.

When you reach the large cavern that’s full of wind, double press ‘X’ to bring out your glider and drift up into the next part of the cave.

Here, we’ll find the enemy that Laissa warned us about, as well as plenty of Luminous Stone to mine at using a hammer. You can take out the Horroblin easily from a distance using your arrows and some more Fire Fruit!

This guy is no big deal.

Now, we want to climb the walls here to reach the next part of the cave. An easy feat for those who already have another stamina wheel, but if you’ve only the one, it’s still possible. Have Link clamber up the cave wall, stopping on ledges to refill his stamina wheel where needed.

Climb out of this cavern, grabbing materials along the way.

At the top, continue through the cave network until you meet with Gesane.

Speak with Gesane, who’ll point you in the direction that Tulin went. He advises you to leave the cave and head north until you can see a lone cedar tree, as this is where Tulin followed some monsters to.

As soon as you exit the cave, the lone cedar tree is visible. Climb up toward it, and you’ll finally be reunited with Tulin.

See that tree all the way up that mountain? That's where we need to go.

Tulin will tell you his bow has been robbed by a monster, and will ask you to get it back. As a result, he’ll blow a strong gust of wind in a direction of your choosing, so you can have Link glide in it and toward the monster.

Using Tulin’s Power of Wind, glide over to the rooftop in front of you both. Then, you can fire an arrow at the bow-stealing monster and reunite Tulin with his bow.

This isn’t the end of the trouble, though, as more monsters will be quite literally delivered to Link and Tulin. With Tulin’s help, and hopefully a powerful Fused weapon to hand, you can take down these pesky Bokoblins in no time.

Now that’s done, Link is back on the search for Zelda again, but this time with Tulin by his side. We have to somehow make our way to the sky islands above Hebra Peak, and Tulin’s abilities are going to be key to what gets us there.

Getting across these sky island is no easy feat, however. If you're continuing the Rito questline in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, take a look at our guide on getting across sky islands to that big, ominous cloud.

For more on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, take a look at how to keep yourself warm (you're going to need it), and where to find all Dragon's Tears throughout your adventure.