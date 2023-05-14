You’ve no doubt spent the past few hours being the best of friends with Tulin in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, as you’ve clambered up various structures in the sky by his side. Together, you’ll have also unlocked the Wind Temple and gotten to the bottom of what was causing the blizzard over Rito Village: Colgera.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What's the best Zelda clone?

Colgera is the Wind Temple’s boss fight, and considering you’ve made it this far already, this icy centipede-like creature won’t pose you too much of an issue. That said, here’s exactly how to beat Colgera in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, in case you need a few tips.

How to beat Colgera in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Given that our arena for the boss fight is the Temple of Wind, it comes as no surprise that we’ll be using the wind to our advantage when it comes to beating Colgera in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

You’ll be diving and gliding through the sky, using the wind current to propel yourself back up regularly. If you get too close to the floor, remember to whip out Link’s glider, or he’ll meet an unfortunate end. Similarly, avoid crashing into Colgera where possible, as the boss will send Link spinning across the sky.

If you watch Colgera fly around for a moment, you’ll notice that the boss has three carapaces on its body. These will typically be covered by rocks, and temporarily revealed throughout the fight. They’re completely visible from underneath the Colgera, however.

We need to break all three of those (and three more) to kill Colgera, and how you break them is entirely up to you.

We're aiming to destroy these carapaces.

You can attempt to land on the carapace and smash at it with a weapon, but this is by far the most ineffective way of taking on Colgera. If you manage to get close enough and have a strong bow, you can actually fire arrows at the carapaces; fuse these with a powerful material to do even more damage.

The final way of tackling Colgera, and perhaps the most fun, is using the sheer force of Link’s dives to destroy the carapaces. Glide up to the greatest height possible, and have Link dive bomb onto a revealed carapace to destroy it. This can take a while to get right, and might result in some deaths at first, but is the most fun way of quickly taking care of Colgera. That said, I recommend using your bow and arrow for an easier time.

Now, while trying to destroy Colgera’s carapaces, there are a few attacks Link ought to avoid. When Colgera reveals a carapace, rocks from its back will be thrown at Link. If you manage to destroy one of Colgera’s carapaces, they won’t be very happy about it and will vanish into a huge orb. They’ll quickly emerge beneath Link and unleash a devastating attack, so be sure to dive away as fast as possible when this happens.

Steer clear of Colgera's tornadoes, as they pack a punch.

Last, but not least, Colgera will unleash even more wind across the arena during the second phase of the fight. The boss will begin to hurl tornadoes at Link, which we’ll need to avoid whenever we are trying to dive into, or fire at, the Colgera’s remaining carapaces.

Once you’ve destroyed the three carapaces on Colgera’s back, it isn’t over. He’ll go into the second phase of the fight, and spawn three more carapaces that need destroying.

Rinse, repeat, and steer clear of attacks, and this fight proves to be quite easy. Let’s just hope you’ve enough Cold Resistance recipes to get you through it, or else you’ll have the weather against you, too.

Once the fight is over, you'll be able to go ahead and unlock Tulin's Power of Wind ability to use whenever you please. You'll also acquire a shiny new Heart Container.

For more on Zelda, take a look at our guide on where to go next in the story, how to use Zonai devices, and what you should be selling.