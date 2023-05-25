At this point in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you should've paid a visit to the likes of Rito Village, Goron City, and the Zora Domain. If you haven't visited all three yet, I recommend tackling them before venturing off to Gerudo Town.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What's the best Zelda clone?

When you're ready, getting to Gerudo Town will require plenty of Chu Chu Jelly and a good sense of direction. Without further ado, here's how to get to Gerudo Town in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to get to Gerudo Town in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Gerudo Town is in the southwest of Hyrule, and is best accessed via the Hyrule Field Skyview Tower if you haven’t yet been to the region.

From the top of the Skyview Tower, you’ll be able to see the smoke of the Outskirt Stable to the southwest. I recommend landing here, stocking up on food if needed, and taking out your horse. The Gerudo Desert is both very hot and very cold in areas, so I recommend stocking up on both Cold Resistant and Heat Resistant dishes.

You can also go ahead and grab the Snowquill Set for colder areas. Additionally, when you eventually reach the Kara Kara Bazaar in the Gerudo Desert, you’ll be able to grab part of the Desert Voe set and more materials to keep you safe from the heat.

We can now take the path southwest of the Outskirt Stable, go over the Digdogg Suspension Bridge, and towards the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower in the distance.

Follow the path southwest from Outskirt Stable, over to Digdogg Suspension Bridge.

Once you reach Gerudo Canyon Pass, you will not be able to take your horse any further. From here, the road to Gerudo Town is straight, but we’ll have to answer some questions from Naia first.

How to answer Naia’s questions in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Naia will pose you a few questions as you try to enter Gerudo Canyon. Here’s how Link should answer:

How can you best warm up when it’s cold? Stay near a fire When it is very hot out, where should you go to cool off? A nice, shady spot What cooking ingredient is effective at fending off high temperatures? Chillshroom Where in Gerudo Canyon could you go to avoid being affected by the extreme temperatures, day or night? Into a cave

Now, you’ll be able to advance further into the Gerudo Desert and grab the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower if you haven’t already. Keep venturing along the path ahead to reach Kara Kara Bazaar, where you can cook some meals, buy supplies, and purchase a piece of the Desert Voe armor.

Again, the path from Kara Kara Bazaar to Gerudo Town is straight ahead from here, and you’ll see the path clearly on your map… for now.

As soon as you leave Kara Kara Bazaar, you’ll enter the sand shroud. Your visibility will be obscured here, and your map will stop working, so you’ll have to trust your own sense of direction to get to Gerudo Town.

Continue heading southwest. When your map no longer works, keep going straight ahead.

It’s also worth noting that the enemies across Gerudo Desert - Gibdo - are only vulnerable to elemental attacks. This is where any Chu Chu Jelly that we may have will be useful. As tempting as it may be to explore, I recommend making your way to Gerudo Town before anything else.

Once you reach Gerudo Town, continue our walkthrough with where to find chief Riju in the town.

For more on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, check out our guide on Zonai Devices, as well as how to put those Bubbul gems you've collected to good use. If the sand shrouds surrounding Gerudo Town are too much for you right now, also, take a trip back to Hyrule and help fix Addison's signs.