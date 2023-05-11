Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Yiga Hideout & Base Locations

The Yiga Clan continues to be a menace to Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, though this clan of Sheikah ninjas is also quite different in this title than it was back in BOTW. Underground there’s a lot of Yiga stuff to deal with - but above ground, on Hyrule’s surface, there’s also a series of Yiga Clan Hideout Bases that you’ll need to infiltrate in order to unlock some great new rewards.

The main challenge here is finding the bases - since they’re not marked on your map. Once you discover your first base, a prop map within each base gives hints as to where else in Hyrule you can find the Yiga Clan’s activities - or alternatively you can let us help you out.

Below, we list the locations of the core three hideouts needed to access the 4th and final main hideout - within which you’ll find some unique rewards.

Yiga Base #1 - Akkala Ancient Tech Lab

The first Yiga Hideout is by the Ancient Tech Lab.

Once known as the Ancient Tech Lab, and a regular spot for Link to visit back in BOTW, the Yiga Clan has now taken over this location - Robbie is instead found in Lookout Landing and later Hateno Village.

If you didn’t play BOTW, or have a hazy memory, this is literally in the top-right corner of the map of Hyrule. The nearest tower is the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower in the Akkala Highlands.

This base isn’t exactly clandestine - as you approach up the hill from the nearby East Akkala Stable you’ll find some monsters, and then quickly see the telltale signs of a Yiga presence in the area.

Head up to the lab and bang on the door to kick off a fight with a couple of Yiga. Once they’re defeated, you can head inside to free a captive and pick up a piece of the Yiga Uniform outfit, which you’ll need later.

Yiga Base #2 - The King’s Hut

The second Yiga Hideout is by the King's Hut.

Players of BOTW will remember this location as a hugely important spot from the opening of that game - which means it’s on the Great Plateau. That’s the huge raised land-mass, walled in, on the left-hand side of the south edge of Hyrule Field.

To the south of the Temple of Time there’s a patchy forested area in the shadow of the nearby snowy mount Hylia - and on this mass there’s a hut where the mysterious old man from the opening of BOTW resided. In TOTK, it’s been taken over by the Yiga Clan.

The same rules apply; knock on the door to kick off a fight. Defeat the Yiga footsoldiers, and then head inside to get another Yiga armor piece and stage another rescue.

Yiga Base #3 - Hillside Hideaway

The third Yiga Hideout is near Aldor Foothills.

This third and final satellite Yiga base is harder to find, partially because it doesn’t reside in the place of a major landmark from the previous game.

The easiest way to find it is to look directly north of Hyrule Castle, to the Great Hyrule Forest & Korok Forest. The forest is surrounded by water, and the base is on the land to the left of the forest’s moat, about one third up the forest’s mass.

On your map, it’s extremely close to the text that marks the Aldor Foothills - which itself is just north of Elma Knolls, where a small chasm to the depths sits. It’s also directly east of Rowan Plains’ Kiuyoyou Shrine.

The base is cut into the side of the hillside, and is marked by the same statues you always see around Yiga bases.

Inside this base, it’s a little more complicated. There’s rooms to clear, and some Yiga to fight, but you’ll then find… no outfit piece, and nobody to rescue. But - look up! There’s a secret room above the base’s main section. You can ascend up here, or even set a fire and use your paraglider, to do one last rescue and get the final piece of the Yiga Armor set.

How to infiltrate the Yiga Hideout in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Remember to equip the Yiga Clan uniform to successfully make your way inside.

The reason you’ve done the above three hideouts is to gather those outfit pieces in order to have a complete set of the Yiga Uniform as an equippable outfit. With the Yiga Mask, Armor, and Tights equipped, you should now head to the main Yiga Base - which is at the foot of the Gerudo Highlands mountains, just east of the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower.

Again, BOTW players should remember where this is - if you followed that game’s Yiga side quest, this is where it all came to a head.

If you approach the base without the outfit, they will attack you and lock down the base. If you approach with the outfit, you’ll be able to enter the base. Keep the uniform on, or you’ll be discovered!

This time, the base is more of a bonus - the main Yiga storyline in Tears of the Kingdom involves abandoned mines down in the depths. However, inside the base you’ll find several useful shops, some great ideas for vehicles and weapons to build with Ultrahand, and a new mini-game.

The mini-game is the main reason to come down here. In it, you have to fight Yiga footsoldiers - and beat as many as you can in a minute. There are prizes for beating 3, 6, and 9 in a session. Each session costs 100 Rupees to participate in.

For beating 3 Yiga in a minute, you’ll get a Yiga Clan Fabric design that can be applied to your Paraglider. For beating 6 Yiga, you’ll unlock the Earthquake Technique, a special combat skill Yiga Blademasters use in battle. If you beat 9 Yiga, you’ll get a lightning-resistant helm.

The helm and the earthquake technique are hugely useful - and your primary rewards for this quest-line. Grab them, then hot-foot it out of the base.

