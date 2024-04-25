Stellar Blade Wisdom puzzle solution

Stellar Blade is garnished with a varied collection of side quests that may prove brain-bruising for those more interested in fighting monsters than math papers. There's no shame in that, we all have our strengths. If you're struggling with the Widsom Puzzle mission, we have the solution.

So without further ado, here's the Wisdom Puzzle solution. We give you the answer right at the top so you can just plug it into the terminal if you want, but we've also got the working below for those kicking themselves for not getting it.

Wisdom Puzzle solution

. Here's how you get there. The clue given is:

37#21 = 928 77#44 = 3993 123#17 = 14840 71#6 = ?

To sort this out, the first number given on a line = x, and the second number given = y. So 37#21 = 928 would be x#y = 928, where 37 = x and 21 = y.

The trick behind this puzzle lies in finding the difference between given numbers. So, for the sake of solving this, We're also going to Difference between both given numbers (x and y) = A. With A, you multiply each of the given numbers with this difference, then add these figures together for the true answer.

With these formula in mind, the answer to each line is AX + AY

Let's use that first given line as proof. 37#21 = 928. The difference between 37 and 21 = 16.

16 x 37 = 592

16 x 21 = 336

Then we take both of those numbers and add them together! 592 + 336 = 928!

Now, let's apply that to the final line, which provides the mission solution you have to type into the terminal.

71 - 6 = 65.

65 x 71 = 4615

65 x 6 = 390

4615 + 390 = 5005

That's that! When you enter that in, you'll grab yourself a nice amount of mission rewards as well as a the knowledge there are no more maths puzzles left to do! Congratulations, you're free.