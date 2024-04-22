Don't worry, Stellar Blade will stay "uncensored" no matter where you live

If you were worried that Stellar Blade and its… well, particular proclivities, would be censored in some way, you don't need to be.

Stellar Blade is a bit of a hot button topic at the moment, mostly because its protagonist looks like she's wearing the tightest piece of clothing ever invented, showing off certain rotund areas that are quite obviously designed to make the player horny as hell. You might wonder then if the game would be somewhat censored, reducing those industry staple jiggle physics to appease particular regions' ratings boards and the like. But, in a recent tweet from the official Stellar Blade Twitter account, it turns out the game will be the same no matter where you play.

「Stellar Blade」 offers the same uncensored version in all countries, including the Japanese version.

"Stella Blade offers the same uncensored version in all countries, including the Japanese version," reads a tweet from the account, the same sentence also written in Japanese. This was paired with an, ironically, censored image of the game showing a heavily pixelated scene with a large red cross on top of it and text that reads "uncensored all countries." A real win for the prospective Stellar Blade fans out there, I guess.

The action game has, unsurprisingly, also drawn some comparisons with Square Enix and Yoko Taro's 2017 title Nier: Automata. Taro even shared his thoughts on Stellar Blade in a recent interview alongside creative director Hyung-Tae Kim and IGN, saying, "Stellar Blade is a really amazing game. I'd say that it's much better than Nier: Automata… The graphics are completely next-gen quality and the character design’s direction is amazing. The cool male characters and cute female characters unique to Mr. Kim’s style are really appealing. Shops in RPGs often have a close-up shot of the shopkeeper, which I don’t like because I think it feels unnatural. Stellar Blade has a shot like that too, but the shopkeeper was so cute that I didn’t mind! Her cuteness felt more important than any design choices."

Our own Sherif recently tried out Stellar Blade with the game's recent demo, and tried to figure out why it feels so different from Sekiro, even if it borrows a lot from it.