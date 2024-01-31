Stellar Blade finally gets April 26 release date at the Sony State of Play

Stellar Blade just got a brand-new trailer at the Sony State of Play. A gameplay trailer with a nice touch of narrative set-up, we finally got to see more of Shift Up's upcoming action game in-motion. On top of this, we got a release date! Stellar Blade is set to launch on April 26, 2024.

Stellar Blade - Pre-Order Trailer | PS5 Games Watch the new trailer here!

Shift Up is a relatively new Korean studio. It first revealed Stellar Blade - then called Project Evee four years ago at a prior State of Play, but other than getting a real game title, we've seen little of this project over the past few years.

The trailer breaks down more of what players will actually be doing in Stellar Blade, including helping out NPCs, buying abilities and consumables, and fighting off monsterous creatures and machines spread around the world. The game still looks exceptionally fun, even with a the brief looks we've been given of it. It's also nice to see more high-quality AAA games come from Korea. Lies of P fits in the same boat, and shock up the industy when it launched late last year.

Let us know what you think of Stellar Blade below! Do you like the look of it, or do you need to see more? Let us know below!