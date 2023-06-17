If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
NO LYIN'

Lies of P demo surpasses one million downloads, demonstrating massive player interest

The puppets have been busy.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
Published on

The demo for action RPG Lies of P has seen over one million downloads.

This is according to Neowiz, which announced the amassed figure yesterday.

Play the public demo which features the first two chapters of the game.

On June 8, during the Summer Game Fest live showcase, the demo was announced and released. You have until June 27 to try it out.

The demo features hours of gameplay and access to the first two chapters of the game, including boss encounters, introductions to key characters, and areas to explore, such as the primary hub area – Hotel Krat.

Lies of P is available for pre-order, and if you drop the cash early, you will get the Mischievous Puppet’s Set outfit.

Pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition adds the Great Venigni’s Set outfit and a unique mask. Pre-ordering also grants you access to the game three days early. The physical version is presented in an exclusive SteelBook tome-inspired collector’s box alongside a 92-page art book. Bonus digital items include the original soundtrack, The Great Venigni's Set outfit, and a unique mask to be worn to the festival. A physical, standard edition is also available to pre-order.

Lies of P releases for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on September 19.

Comments
