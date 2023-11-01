Lies of P gets November patch, DLC, and sequel plans

A patch is coming to Lies of P along with DLC, and a sequel is also planned.

This is according to the game's director Ji Won Choi, who teased as much in a director's video that outlined balance tweaks coming with a November patch.

Listen to Lies of P director Ji Won Choi in this Director's Letter.

Some of the changes coming with the patch include easier difficulty during the earlier stages of the game by making the Rising Dodge ability available by default.

The patch will also balance weapons, and players will be able to craft custom weapons. In addition, there will be additional character customization options and additional Quartz items will be available from the merchant Polendina.

More details on the November patch will be shared soon.

The director also confirmed DLC is coming, and it was teased with two bits of concept art. It was also confirmed a sequel will be developed, but not to expect it for a few years.

Released on September 19 for Mac, PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox Game Pass. By October 16, it had sold one million copies.