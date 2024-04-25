Stellar Blade is here, thank the Mother Core. This means that you - yes you - can take control of Eve as she battles against all manner of monster and mechanical menace on her journey. However, there is one foe you may not be ready for... Maths.

Stellar Blade has two Math-related side quests, and this is the first. So without further ado, here's our guide on the Simple Puzzle solution. We go ahead and give you the answer straight away if you just want the rewards, but we have our working further down for the curious.

Stellar Blade Simple Puzzle solution

Okay so let's cut to the chase. The code you want to enter for the Simple Puzzle mission is 304272

If you go ahead and type that into the marked panel in Xion, the quest will complete and you'll get your prize. It will also unlock a similar puzzle later in the game. It's harder and requires a bit more thinking, so look forward to that!

Curious how we figured it out? Well, it's a maths puzzle that requres you to slot simple multiplication figures together to form one large number. Here's the hint they provide you with to start.

4@7@8 = 285684 9@3@5 = 271542 6@2@7 = 121426 5@6@7 = ?

So here’s the trick. We’ll use the first line as evidence.

You want to think of the answer not as six digits, but three separate 2 digit answers. For example, the first line answer isn’t 285684, it’s 28 / 56 / 84

So how do we get those numbers. Well we use the three numbers given to us at the start of the equation., 4x7 = 28. 7x8 = 56. Then we take those two numbers and add them together to make 84.

So for our solution line we do 5x6 = 30, then 6x7=42. With those two numbers, we add them together to make 72. Then, we just enter them in order to unlock the full passcode. 304272.

And that's that! Rest assured Stellar Blade doesn't have too much else when it comes to Maths puzzles waiting for you. It does, however, have a scavenger hunt side quest, a riddle chest, collectble cans you need to find and a whole fishing minigame too. Best of luck completing all of that on your lonesome, or, you could always check back here for guides on the whole suite... Just saying!